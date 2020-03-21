News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Latest: Missing Waterford man found safe and well

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 21, 2020 - 11:24 AM

Update: John Deegan has been found safe and well.

Missing Waterford man John Deegan.
Earlier: Gardaí in Dungarvan Co Waterford have asked the public for help in finding missing Waterford man, John Deegan.

Deegan, 42, was last seen yesterday when he left his home in Tallow, Co Waterford on Friday, March 20.

He left his home at approximately 6pm and is understood to be travelling in a silver Volkswagen Passat Saloon, partial registration number 151 KY.

Deegan is described as approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall with short red hair and of slim build.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black ski jacket and a blue/green half zip jumper.

Deegan's family have serious concerns for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dungarvan garda station on 058-48600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

