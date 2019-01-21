NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Latest: Missing person from Cork found safe and well

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 10:49 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Update 9.30am, Jan 22: Owen Hosford has been found safe and well.

Earlier: Gardaí are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of a missing man in Cork.

Owen Hosford, aged 41, was last seen when leaving his house in Douglas this morning at 7:40am.

He was driving a black Kia Picanto, with a 10-C registration plate.

He is described as five foot one in height, of stocky build, with short brown hair and blue/green eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a navy hoodie, grey tracksuit bottoms and tanned running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí in Togher on 021-4947120 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.


