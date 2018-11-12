Home»Breaking News»ireland

Latest: Missing kitesurfer located after major search operation

Monday, November 12, 2018 - 01:00 AM

Update 1am: A kitesurfer who was reported missing earlier today has been located.

The person was found off the Co Clare coast and has been taken to hospital for examination. The search has been stood down.

Earlier: Major search operation for missing kitesurfer underway off Kerry coast

By Patrick Flynn

A major land, air and sea search is underway for a person reported missing off Co Kerry this evening.

It is understood that a kitesurfer, last seen around 4pm off Ballybunnion, failed to return to shore.

The alarm was raised at around 5pm and a major multi-agency operation was launched.

The Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 115, was tasked to the scene along with the Ballybunnion unit of the Irish Coast Guard.

The Fenit RNLI lifeboat was also sent to the area while the Irish Naval vessel LÉ Niamh, which was in the area at the time, was also requested to assist in the search.

The operation is currently being concentrated in an area north of Ballybunnion.

Land crews are also searching the coastline in case the windsurfer made it ashore.

The search operation is being coordinated by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.


