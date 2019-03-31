Latest: Missing Cork teenager found safe and well

Update Apr 1: Jordan Deasy has been found safe and well. Gardaí thanked the public for their help.

Earlier Mar 31: Gardaí in Co Cork are seeking public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 14-year old boy.

Jordan Deasy, from Carrigaline, was last seen on Friday afternoon.

He is described as being approximately 5-foot-4-inches tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and black hair. When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and grey runners.

Anyone who has seen Jordan or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Togher Garda Station.