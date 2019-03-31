NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Latest: Missing Cork teenager found safe and well

Jordan Deasy
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 31, 2019 - 08:53 PM

Update Apr 1: Jordan Deasy has been found safe and well. Gardaí thanked the public for their help.

Earlier Mar 31: Gardaí in Co Cork are seeking public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing 14-year old boy.

Jordan Deasy, from Carrigaline, was last seen on Friday afternoon.

He is described as being approximately 5-foot-4-inches tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and black hair. When last seen he was wearing a grey tracksuit and grey runners.

Anyone who has seen Jordan or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Togher Garda Station.

READ MORE

Too many coffee shops in capital, say City Council as they block planning permission

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for information after teenager goes missing in Wicklow

Update: Teenager missing in Dublin found safe and well

Update: Missing Dublin teen found safe and well

Gardaí renew appeal for information on missing teen

KEYWORDS

Missing PersonCork

More in this Section

Temperatures to drop as some snow expected in parts of country

One-in-five spending almost half of wages on rent

1m customers to see gas and electricity bills increase from today

€3m funding to tackle illegal dumping


Lifestyle

Sky Matters: Neutron stars are very rare and are amongst the densest objects known in the universe

The rough and smooth of tattoos

Online Lives: Fashion and lifestyle blogger Ruth McCourt

Islands of Ireland: Roeillaun - a hidden piece of paradise

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 30, 2019

    • 1
    • 10
    • 14
    • 21
    • 22
    • 39
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »