Home»ireland

Latest: Missing Cork man found safe and well

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - 05:49 PM

Update 7.50pm: Thomas Shinnick has been located safe and well this evening.

5.50pm: Gardaí in Mallow are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 22-year-old Thomas Shinnick, from Buttevant, Co. Cork.

Thomas was last seen on Monday when he left home with his dog.

He is described as being 6'1" with dark hair.

When last seen he was wearing a bright blue jacket, dark jeans and blue/brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Missing person

Related Articles

Update: Siblings Leanne & Dean Wilson have been found safe and well

Update: Shannon Doyle Malloy has been found safe and well; Gardaí appeal for help in finding Kerry teenager

Update: Shannon Doyle Malloy has been found safe and well; Gardaí appeal for help in finding Kerry teenager

Gardai appeal for help in finding teen missing since Tuesday

More in this Section

Cross-party delegation of senators offer support for Ballymurphy families

New measures introduced to help returned emigrants get driving licence

Drugs worth €570k found in Dublin city searches

Govt could introduce minimum alcohol pricing before Christmas


Breaking Stories

As Nadiya Hussain opens up about anxiety: 7 ways to feel better after a panic attack

Ask a counsellor: Did I make a mistake becoming a mum?

Café with appetite for change at UCC

Making Cents: Claim tax refunds now, have money before Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 10, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 22
    • 36
    • 46
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »