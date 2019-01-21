NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Latest: Missing boy, 14, found safe and well

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 10:12 AM

Update 1pm: Shane O'Connor has been found safe and well today.

Gardaí have thanked everyone who helped with the appeal.

Earlier: Gardaí are appealing for help to find 14-year-old Shane O'Connor, who is missing from his home in Ballinteer, Co Dublin.

Shane was last seen on Friday, January 18 at 5.15pm in Woodpark, Ballinteer.

He is 5'11'', of slim build with dark hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black hoodie, black Adidas bottoms with white stripes and white runners.

Shane is known to frequent the Wicklow area.

Anyone who has seen Shane or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 6665600, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.


