Latest: Missing 15-year-old girl found safe and well

Update March 18: Megan Cooney was found safe and well this morning.

Earlier: Gardaí are seeking help in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl missing from Dublin.

Megan Cooney has been missing from the Coolock area since Friday, March 15.

Megan is described as being 5'4" and of slim build.

She has long brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí are concerned for Megan and asking anyone who has seen her or who can assist in locating her to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 - 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.