NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Latest: Missing 15-year-old girl found safe and well

Sunday, March 17, 2019 - 06:14 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Update March 18: Megan Cooney was found safe and well this morning.

Earlier: Gardaí are seeking help in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl missing from Dublin.

Megan Cooney has been missing from the Coolock area since Friday, March 15.

Megan Cooney.

Megan is described as being 5'4" and of slim build.

She has long brown hair and blue eyes.

Gardaí are concerned for Megan and asking anyone who has seen her or who can assist in locating her to contact Coolock Garda Station on 01 - 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

More on this topic

'Totally out of character': Appeal to find mother of three missing from hen party

Gardaí renew appeal for missing Kildare woman

Gardaí ask for help to find missing teenage girl

Fresh garda appeal for missing Dublin teenager

More in this Section

Motorcyclist, 40s, dies in Tallaght crash

Man, 19, arrested in connection with fatal 2016 fire

Two men die in overnight crash in Co Louth

Katherine Zappone begins historic visit to Namibia


Lifestyle

Online Lives: Stephen Palmer's blogs connect Irish people around the world

Ask John Paul: Men who share the Pope’s name on the big changes during their lifetime

Appliance of science: Why does it feel good to scratch an itch?

Sunny days for Dingle animation as native son John Rice returns with festival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »