Latest: Met Éireann puts 17 counties under Status Orange Wind alert

Update 18.14pm: Met Éireann has extended its status orange wind warning to 17 counties.

Counties along the west coast and the north-west have been included in the warning, ahead of the arrival of Storm Ali at around 5am Wednesday morning.

The counties affected are Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Clare and Kerry. The whole of Connacht - which includes counties Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo - are included in this warning.

They are warning of gusts between 110km/h and 120 km/h for a time along Atlantic Coasts at first before moving eastwards during the morning.

Updated Status Orange wind warning issued by Met Eireann.#StormAli pic.twitter.com/eBB3oldYi8 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 18, 2018

Earlier: Wind warning upgraded to Status Orange for 13 counties

Met Éireann has upgraded its wind warning to a status orange for 13 counties.

Counties along the west coast and the north east have been given the upgraded warning, ahead of the arrival of Storm Ali on Wednesday.

The counties affected are Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry.

A yellow wind warning remains for the rest of the country, which is valid from tomorrow morning.

Status Orange - Wind warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare and Kerry Valid from Wednesday 19 September 2018 05:00 to Wednesday 19 September 2018 13:00 See details here https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt#StormAli pic.twitter.com/a4luYFkhiY — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 18, 2018

Winds are expected to reach speeds of 65 to 80km/hr with gusts of 110 to 120km/hr.

The gardaí are urging drivers to exercise caution.

"We are appealing to drivers to drive to the weather conditions. Allow extra time when planning your journey and arrive safe,” urged Assistant Commissioner David Sheahan.

Clare County Council is warning the public to avoid exposed coastal locations during Wednesday due to forecast stormy conditions.

The council is also urging motorists to drive with caution and to be alert for any debris on roads.

Earlier: Heavy overnight rain as wind warning issued for Wednesday

Update 8.03am: Storm Helene has brought heavy rain to parts of the west and north-west overnight.

Met Éireann say there was a risk of some local flooding in Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo.

Meanwhile, a warning for strong winds has been issued for tomorrow with areas in the south, west and north due to be worst affected.

Wind Warning Issued for Wednesday Status: Yellow Location: Nationwide Valid: Wed 5am to Wed 5pmhttps://t.co/b24grJkqcb pic.twitter.com/nH6PVL95Gx — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 17, 2018

