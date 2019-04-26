Latest: Met Éireann considering upgrading Storm Hannah to red weather warning

Update 9.15am: Storm Hannah could be upgraded to a red warning for parts of the country later today.

At the moment, a status orange warning is in place for Cork, Clare, Kerry and Limerick from 4pm and will be extended to Tipperary and Waterford from 10pm.

A yellow wind warning will also come into effect from 11pm for counties in the west, north-west and south-east.

Gradually brightening up across the country this morning as showery rain clears eastwards but further rain will follow on this afternoon and evening. Becoming windy across Munster and south Leinster later today as Storm Hannah approaches. Highs today of 8 to 12 degrees. pic.twitter.com/P8e7jx1umB — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 26, 2019

John Eagleton from Met Eireann says they will know later this morning whether they need to issue a new warning.

"We're certainly having discussions about it alright but no decision has been made yet.

"Just a slightly different track but more or less on the same lines. It comes in over the Aran Islands, Storm Hannah, about eight o'clock and exits south of Dublin just around midnight."

Earlier: Storm Hannah warning extended to two more counties

Update 7.25am: Strong winds and some power outages are expected as Storm Hannah hits the country later.

The storm is due to bring gusts of up to 130km an hour to those counties.

Latest ARPEGE weather models showing the sheer strength of #StormHannah. Widespread, damaging gusts in excess of 130km/h. Be prepared for power outages, fallen trees and debris as a result. pic.twitter.com/6QjCeeklWb — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) April 26, 2019

Director of Road Safety at the RSA, Michael Roland, says motorists will need to be cautious during the weather warnings.

"We're asking all road users to exercise caution, to check their local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of conditions before setting out on the trip," he said.

"In particular for motorists, we'd ask them to slow down, to be aware that objects could be blown out in their path and to watch out for fallen debris on the road."

The south-west is expected to see the worst of the storm conditions.

"It does look at the moment like it could be quite severe in the south-west," said forecaster Matthew Martin

"It has been a fairly quiet storm season over-all so [Storm Hannah] could well pack a punch, especially with the trees in full bloom at the moment."

Met Éireann says that the warnings for Storm Hannah will "be under constant review and will be amended if required".

It says that "some disruption and power outages likely" and people living in or travelling to the south-west should be "be prepared for the anticipated conditions".

It added that there is "an increased threat of tree damage and possible felling". Met Éireann is also warning of "dangerous waves expected to crash into southwest coasts".

#StormHannah could boost from intense storm to hurricane-force winds expected to be the equivalent of a category 1 hurricane on the south west coast of Ireland with heavier bursts of rain and very strong winds are expected on Friday night and into Saturday overnight. pic.twitter.com/HyfvvA3STd — Joint Cyclone Center (@JointCyclone) April 25, 2019