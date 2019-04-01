Latest: Marian Harkin does not rule out return to Irish politics

Update 1.45pm: Outgoing Independent MEP Marian Harkin has not ruled out a return to Irish politics as she announced her decision not to run in the forthcoming European Elections.

“I love my work in the European Parliament. It is the most interesting place in the whole wide world,” she told RTÉ Radio’s News at One.

The Midlands-North-West MEP has been in the European Parliament for nearly 15 years. She was first elected in 2004 and was returned in 2009 and 2014.

“It has been an honour and a privilege to serve for the last 15 years. It was a privilege and a responsibility I took very seriously.

At one level I am heartbroken. I don’t know what I will do next.

READ MORE Two men jailed for their roles in murder of dissident republican Peter Butterly

When asked if she would consider running for the Dáil in the next general election, Ms Harkin said she has been so busy she has not had time to reflect on what she will do next.

“I’m not opening a door today. I am closing it, not locking it. Today is about finishing in the European Parliament. The future is for another day, for another time.”

She said she was concerned about the rise in anti-European sentiment. “Europe is about building things together. If we can’t do that in the European Parliament, it could grind to a halt, it could become very political.”

Earlier: Marian Harkin will not contest European Parliament election

Update 10.07am: Independent MEP Marian Harkin will not contest the next European Parliament election.

In a statement, she says she has served the people of the Midlands, North and West constituency for three terms and believes she has made a contribution in the most positive way.

"I came into politics from the voluntary sector, first as a TD representing Sligo/Leitrim and subsequently as an MEP," she said.

"During that time I have worked to represent ordinary people, community groups, workers, farmers, credit unions, carers, people with disabilities and many others.

"One of my objectives has always been to act as a bridge between Irish citizens and the European institutions particularly in regard to access and, of course, representation.

Bringing Europe closer to the citizen has never been just a slogan for me, it has been an essential part of my work.

"Politics is important, without good politics, society faces uncertainty, insecurity and confusion and all that flows from that."

The MEP also says she still has a huge interest in politics and aims, in some way, in the future to make a further contribution.

Digital Desk