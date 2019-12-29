LATEST: Man's decapitated body removed from outside vacant Cork house; murder probe expected

Update: The remains of a man whose decapitated body was found at the site of a vacant house in Cork city, have been removed to hospital for a post mortem.

Gardaí are expected to formally launch a murder inquiry shortly.

Earlier: Garda technical experts are conducting a forensic examination at the scene of an unoccupied house in Cork city where the remains of the body of a man were discovered in undergrowth last night.

The head and part of an arm had been cut off. The man is believed to died in violent circumstances. Gardaí are poised to launch a murder inquiry later.

The remains, believed to be those of a man in his late 40s or early 50s, were discovered to the rear of the unoccupied property on Boreenmanna Road by a neighbour looking for his missing cat at around 4pm yesterday. It is believed the body may have been at the scene for several days.

Forensics experts at the scene today. Picture: Dan Linehan

Gardaí sealed off the area and the body remained at the scene overnight to facilitate a technical examination by forensics experts which is still underway. Locum pathologist Dr Heidi Okker is conducting a preliminary examination of the body at the scene.

The body is due to be removed to Cork University Hospital soon where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The results of the post-mortem will determine the course of the garda inquiry, but it is expected that a full-scale murder investigation will be launched later.

Gardaí are following a number of lines of inquiry in a bid to establish the identity of the deceased, including liaising with various homeless support agencies in the city.

However given the condition in which the remains were found, formal identification is expected to take some time.

The house where the body was found is a large, detached, two-storey property which dates from 1928.

Known locally as 'the castle' because of its distinctive facade, is has been unoccupied and boarded up for several months.

It has been frequented by homeless people and has been the scene of numerous complaints about antisocial behaviour.

Gardaí have called to the premises on numerous occasions, but not in recent weeks or months.

The scene on Boreenmanna Road this morning.Picture: Dan Linehan

Cork murder probe after man's partially dismembered body found outside vacant house

A full forensic examination is underway after the decapitated body of a man was found in Cork City yesterday evening.

The scene of the discovery, outside a reportedly uninhabited house on Boreenmanna Road, remained sealed off overnight and Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

It is understood the man's body was decapitated and was also missing an arm, or part of an arm.

Gardaí could not immediately confirm the reports of partial dismemberment. A garda press briefing will be held at 3pm today.

Gardaí are treating the discovery of the man's body as suspicious,and have begun house-to-house inquiries.

The body remained at the scene until late into last night as forensic work got underway.

The State Pathologist has been informed and a post mortem is scheduled to take place later today.

It is believed initial examinations suggest the man may have sustained severe injuries prior to his death, and he may have been lying dead for some time outside the house on Boreenmanna Road, where he was found.

Gardaí at the scene in Boreenmanna Road overnight. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

An incident room has been established at Anglesea garda station. Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the area in the past few days to contact Bridewell garda station on 021 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Additional reporting by Digital Desk staff