Latest: Man whose body was found in Lough Erne named as Kenny Andrews

The man whose body was found in Lough Erne after a jet ski accident has been named as Kenny Andrews.

He was 31 years old.

Kenny Andrews. Pic: PSNI

According to the Belfast Telegraph, his body was pulled from the water near Muckross Bay after he went missing on Sunday.

Mr Andrews was from Bangor and was the managing director of Newtownards-based company Damp Proofing NI.

His family have expressed their thanks to the emergency services involved in the search.

A 28-year-old man was rescued from Lough Erne on Sunday.

Body found in search for missing man in Lough Erne

Earlier: Police searching for a missing man in Lough Erne in County Fermanagh have recovered a body.

A search was launched on Sunday evening after two men on a jet ski fell into the water in the Muckross Bay area.

One of the men managed to swim towards the shore and was picked up by a passing boat - a major search was then launched for the remaining man.

Yesterday evening, the search team discovered a body not far from where the accident happened yesterday evening.