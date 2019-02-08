NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Latest: Man who was shot multiple times in Dublin has died

Friday, February 08, 2019 - 08:45 AM

A man has died following a shooting in Dublin this morning.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was shot multiple times in Marigold Crescent in Darndale.

He was brought to the Beaumont Hospital but was pronounced dead a short time ago.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

They can be contacted at Coolock Garda Station on 01- 6664200, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Man critical after Dublin shooting

A man has been shot and seriously injured in Dublin this morning.

The incident happened at Marigold Crescent in Darndale at 6.30am, where the man was shot a number of times.

He was treated at the scene and was taken by ambulance to the Beaumont Hospital where his condition is described as critical.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination by gardaí.


More on this topic

Three people released without charge in Michael Keogh murder probe

Gardaí make three arrests in connection with Hutch-Kinahan probe

Man arrested after stolen property and car parts found in Monaghan

Man arrested in connection with criminal damage and assaults following eviction in Roscommon

More in this Section

Belfast bakery in ‘gay cake’ row will not seek legal costs

Bloggers under pressure to highlight ad posts

Labour Court expected to review nurses' strike

Harris told of extra €191m children's hospital costs in August, memo shows


Lifestyle

Scoring an Eoin goal: Cork musician Talos follows up hectic year with sophomore album

Cork Youth Orchestra: Making the most of musical youth

Scene and heard: This week's entertainment news

Ask Audrey: 'Clare fans will be a coachload of people in boot-cut jeans drinking milk out of a bodhran'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 06, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 8
    • 10
    • 11
    • 46
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »