Latest: Man dies after apparent gangland shooting in Dublin

Latest: A man has been shot dead in West Dublin.

The victim, in his mid-thirties, was shot in the head in what appears to be a gangland attack.

The shooting occurred at approximately 6:50pm at Blakestown Cottages, Blanchardstown this evening.

The man was pronounced dead and his body is currently at the scene.

The area has been sealed off for a technical examination and the office of the State pathologist has been notified.

Local Fingal councillor Ted Leddy said a family has been devastated beyond words, just days before Christmas.

He added: "I'm outraged and disgusted that this has happened. It's a quiet area, a settled area. There hasn't been any kind of serious violence like this in the area in 15 years. The people obviously don't want to see any return to that. There's great shock in the community this evening."

Gardaí in Blanchardstown are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 01 6667000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

