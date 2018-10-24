Latest: Man arrested in connection with Macroom shooting

Update 10.52am: Gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his 50s in Cork last night have arrested a man in his 60s.

He is currently detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

The road at Raleigh North. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Earlier: Man dies in shooting incident in Macroom

Update 8am Gardaí have launched an investigation following a fatal shooting in Cork late last night.

The alarm was raised just before midnight after a man in his 50s suffered apparent gunshot wounds on a farm near Macroom.

Gardaí and paramedics rushed to an area in the Raleigh North townland near Tarelton, a rural area west of Macroom at approximately 11:40pm.

Gardaí cordon off a road in Raleigh North. Picture: John Delea.

They treated the injured man at the scene for some time but were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The body remains at the scene.

The road approaching a farm in Raleigh, outside Macroom Co Cork is closed off as Gardai investigate the fatal shooting of a man in his fifties last night. A man in his sixties has been arrested and is currently detained at Bandon Garda Station. #iestaff pic.twitter.com/kxiSOFlyuC — Joe Leogue (@JoeLeogue) October 24, 2018

A stretch of road near Raleigh House has been preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau has been notified.

There was a heavy garda presence in the area overnight and it is understood that a number of searches were undertaken in the area.

The man’s body will be taken to Cork University Hospital later where a post mortem examination will be carried out.

The results will determine the course of the garda investigation.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact Macroom Garda Station 026 20590 or the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111.