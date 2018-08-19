Latest: Man arrested after Donegal crash kills two and injures three

Update - 11.59am: A man in his 20s has presented himself to Gardaí in Ballyshannon in connection with the traffic accident in Co. Donegal this morning.

He has been arrested and is being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Ballyshannon Garda Station.

The Peugeot car appeared to have hit a yellow brick perimeter wall and partially demolished it.

The engine and a rear axle had dislodged and were lying in the street.

The vehicle came to rest a short distance away up the road.

9am: Two dead, three seriously injured, after car hits wall in Donegal

The scene of the fatal accident in Bundoran today. Pic: North West Newspix.

Two people have died and three more have been injured in a traffic accident in Co. Donegal.

The single-vehicle road collision happened at Eastend, Bundoran, Co. Donegal at 3.25am this morning.

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, died when the car they were passengers in collided with a wall.

Their bodies have been removed to the morgue in Sligo General Hospital.

Another woman in her mid-20s is in a critical condition and another two men, also in their mid-20s, have serious injuries and have been rushed to Sligo General Hospital.

The road has been closed for a forensic examination and diversions are in place.

Anyone with information on the collision has been asked to contact Gardaí in Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071 - 9858530, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.