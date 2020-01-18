News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Latest: Man, 60s, dies after car enters River Lee

Picture: Larry Cummins
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Saturday, January 18, 2020 - 10:30 PM

Update 10.30pm: The body of a man has been recovered from the River Lee in Cork City.

It is after a car went into the river at Kennedy Quay at around 1pm this afternoon.

Gardaí were alerted and attended the scene along with the fire brigade, Coast Guard, search and rescue teams from Mallow and Cork and the navy.

They recovered the body of a man in his early 60s at around 5.30pm this evening.

A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.

Additional reporting by Digital Desk

Search operation underway in Cork after reports of car entering river

Update 2pm: A major search operation is underway in Cork city this afternoon after reports that a car was seen entering the River Lee close to the city centre.

An Irish Coast Guard helicopter is conducting low sweeps over the river channel close to the Port of Cork.

Meanwhile, members of Crosshaven RNLI lifeboat crew conduct sweeps of the river between the city centre and the Marina.

Gardai, fire crews and paramedics are on standby.

Cameron Blair: The sixth violent Cork killing since July

