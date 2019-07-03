News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Latest: Man, 18, charged with the murder of Jack Power in Waterford

The scene after the body of Jack Power was discovered in Shanakiel, Dunmore East in July 2018. Picture: Mary Browne
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 03, 2019 - 10:00 PM

Update 10pm: An 18-year-old man has appeared before a special sitting of Waterford District Court in connection with a fatal stabbing last summer.

Dean Kerrie, with an address in Portarlington, Co Laois, was charged with the murder of 25-year-old Jack Power in Dunmore East in the early hours of the 26th of July last year.

The accused, who turned 18 two days ago, made no reply when arrested, charged and cautioned.

He appeared in court wearing a blue shirt and navy trousers.

Judge Kevin Staunton remanded him in custody to appear before Waterford District Court next Tuesday.

Kerrie was granted legal aid and Judge Staunton recommended he receive all medical attention deemed necessary.

Earlier: Man, 18, to appear in court in connection with fatal Waterford stabbing

Update 7.41pm: An 18-year-old man is to appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court this evening charged in connection with a fatal stabbing which occurred in the Dunmore East area last year.

In July 2018, the body of a man in his 20s was discovered with stab wounds at Shanakiel after gardaí were called at 3.40am.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

He died from a stab wound to the chest.

READ MORE

Taoiseach compares Micheál Martin to sinning priest

More on this topic

'He kept saying I was hot and fair sexy': Man jailed for harassing teenage girls on bus

Motorcyclist thrown from bike after crashing into car and house, court hears

Man tells court his legs are 'on fire with pain' as he sues over slip on allegedly wet floor in pub

Judge warns car dealer 'time for games is over' in €4.95m Revenue judgement

TOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

BAI rejects complaints over Peter Casey interview on Late Late Show

Wife of mountaineer who died on Mount Elbrus says she lost her best friend

Paschal Donohoe: Disorderly Brexit could see €6bn downturn

Trade union leader criticises govt over 'failed' housing plans


Lifestyle

Tash Sultana wows Cork crowd with high energy performance

Zapping invaders? We’ll show you how

From cello strings to triangles West Cork Chamber Music Festival had it all

Learning Points: 'Help! I’m afraid my son is being led astray by bad friends'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 03, 2019

    • 18
    • 25
    • 30
    • 35
    • 41
    • 44
    • 27

Full Lotto draw results »