Latest: Man, 18, charged with the murder of Jack Power in Waterford

Update 10pm: An 18-year-old man has appeared before a special sitting of Waterford District Court in connection with a fatal stabbing last summer.

Dean Kerrie, with an address in Portarlington, Co Laois, was charged with the murder of 25-year-old Jack Power in Dunmore East in the early hours of the 26th of July last year.

The accused, who turned 18 two days ago, made no reply when arrested, charged and cautioned.

He appeared in court wearing a blue shirt and navy trousers.

Judge Kevin Staunton remanded him in custody to appear before Waterford District Court next Tuesday.

Kerrie was granted legal aid and Judge Staunton recommended he receive all medical attention deemed necessary.

Earlier: Man, 18, to appear in court in connection with fatal Waterford stabbing

Update 7.41pm: An 18-year-old man is to appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court this evening charged in connection with a fatal stabbing which occurred in the Dunmore East area last year.

In July 2018, the body of a man in his 20s was discovered with stab wounds at Shanakiel after gardaí were called at 3.40am.

He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

He died from a stab wound to the chest.