Latest: Judge lifts order banning reporting in Ana Kriegel murder trial for all but one publisher

Update 7pm: An order restricting the reportage of Ana Kriegel’s murder trial until its conclusion has been lifted for all but one publisher.

Earlier, Justice Paul McDermott told the jurors he had decided to restrict the publication of evidence for the duration of the trial as a “matter of law”.

However, he decided to vary his order this evening and the restriction now only applies to one media outlet.

Two teenage boys deny murdering the 14-year-old in Dublin last May and one of them also denies a further charge of aggravated sexual assault.

He brought the jury into court this afternoon and told them that he had addressed a legal issue in the morning.

“Arising out of that, I firstly want to remind you that in relation to the course of the trial and the determination you have to reach, you must reach that determination in accordance with what you hear in court,” he said.

He told the jurors that there had been considerable media coverage of the trial, but that any comment by the media on it was entirely irrelevant and that they must ignore it.

“Secondly, you may become aware in the course of the next few hours that I've made an order, which restricts the reporting of evidence in this trial until its conclusion or until such further order is made,” he said.

The two boys are on trial at the Central Criminal Court, charged with murdering the Kildare schoolgirl at Glenwood House, Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on May 14 last year.

The accused, who are both 14, cannot be named because they are minors. They each pleaded not guilty.

Boy A is further charged with Anastasia’s aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her. He also pleaded not guilty to that count.

The trial continues this afternoon before Mr Justice Paul McDermott and a jury of eight men and four women.