Latest: 'I was told I would be the candidate': Sorcha McAnespy says she is running as FF candidate in North

By Denise O'Donoghue

Update 11.49am: Cllr Sorcha McAnespy has confirmed she plans to contest the 2019 local elections in the North as a Fianna Fáil candidate.

She will run in the local elections in Omagh.

"Fianna Fáil are an all-Ireland party, we're a voice for all the people, and as a member of the party I want to represent the people of my area," she told Today with Sean O'Rourke on RTÉ Radio 1.

"We just set the wheels in motion."

She said her running as a Fianna Fáil candidate had been discussed "on many occasions" by the National Executive and that she was surprised by the party's tweet last night distancing itself from her announcement.

"I saw the tweet myself last night and I was quite dismayed. The fact that the party are in discussions with the SDLP hasn't really got anything to do with me."

She said she was informed at the last Árd Fheis that she would be the party's candidate in the local elections in the North.

"There was a motion at the last Árd Fheis and that was discussed and voted on. I was told that I would be the candidate in the local elections."

However, she could not remember who proposed the motion as "it was a few months ago".

She asked Eamon O'Cuív TD and Senator Mark Daly to be her directors of elections and launch her campaign as it demonstrated "inclusivity on the whole island".

Ms McAnespy denied jumping the gun seven months out from the local elections.

She said she spoke to Micheál Martin about her candidacy in April but she does not know if she will hear from the party leader today.

The episode comes amid ongoing speculation that Fianna Fáil might ultimately merge with the SDLP to run in future Northern Ireland elections.

Fianna Fáil insists no decision made on Northern Ireland candidate

Update 6.57am: Fianna Fáil’s electoral plans for Northern Ireland have been plunged into chaos after senior politicians unveiled what they said was its first local council candidate, only for the party to later to deny it was happening.

An hour after Sorcha McAnespy was announced as the party’s historic first candidate in a local government election north of the border, Fianna Fáil’s official twitter account insisted the party had not yet decided to run candidates in the 2019 poll.

READ MORE: Bank holiday weekend to be 10 degrees colder than last weekend

A picture of Ms McAnespy holding a Fianna Fáil-branded election poster alongside party TD Éamon Ó’Cuiv and Senator Mark Daly was released to the Press Association after a party meeting in Co Tyrone on Thursday evening.

A press release with quotes from all three, which also stated the apparent endorsement of party leader Micheál Martin, was distributed with the picture, while a social media video from inside the meeting in Omagh showed the moment Ms McAnespy was apparently unveiled as a candidate.

However, the Fianna Fáil twitter account subsequently tweeted: “Despite some reports, the party has made no decision with regard to contesting the 2019 NI local elections. The party is continuing its discussions with the SDLP.”

Despite some reports, the party has made no decision with regard to contesting the 2019 NI local elections. The party is continuing its discussions with the SDLP.— Fianna Fáil (@fiannafailparty) October 25, 2018

The episode comes amid ongoing speculation that Fianna Fáil might ultimately merge with the SDLP to run in future Northern Ireland elections.

Mr Martin has previously stated his party’s intention to stand in elections in Northern Ireland, though had not made clear whether that would be on its own ticket or as part of a new political project with the SDLP.

Senator Daly later insisted Ms McAnespy was a Fianna Fáil candidate.

“Micheál Martin has told her she is a candidate,” he told PA.

He vowed that “many more” Fianna Fáil candidates would be announced in the coming months.

Shortly before midnight, Senator Daly said Fianna Fáil headquarters had not yet been in contact with him about what had happened in Omagh.

When it was suggested to him that the evening’s events had been somewhat unconventional, he replied: “Sure, that’s Fianna Fáil politics.”

Senator Daly said Ms McAnespy, a former Sinn Féin member who currently sits on Fermanagh and Omagh district council as an independent, had been informed by Mr Martin that she would be a Fianna Fáil candidate at a meeting of the party’s national executive.

This account appeared to be supported by Ian Woods, president of the party’s youth wing, who said on Twitter he attended that executive meeting and had witnessed Mr Martin telling Ms McAnespy.

Established in 1926, Fianna Fáil has long claimed to be Ireland’s true republican party.

As such, it has long faced questions on why it would not regularly contest elections on a 32-county basis.

The party’s internal wrangling comes as the debate on Irish unity has gained renewed traction amid the fallout from the Brexit referendum.- Press Association