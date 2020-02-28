Latest: Health Dept notified everyone who came into contact with first Irish Covid-19 patient

Update 9.50am: The Department of Health says it has notified everyone who came in close contact with the first patient in Ireland with coronavirus.

The patient, who is believed to be a woman, had recently travelled on a flight from Italy to Belfast via Dublin.

Dr John Cuddihy said: “Each of the stages of this person’s journey have been identified and all relevant contacts in all of those stages of transport have been contacted (and) traced.”

Coronavirus update: in Northern Ireland, one test result for coronavirus (COVID-19) is presumptive positive. pic.twitter.com/LBkv7GG4PV — Public Health Agency (@publichealthni) February 27, 2020

People who sat within two rows of the person on the plane from northern Italy to Dublin were contacted.

The Department of Justice and Equality has confirmed next week's Citizenship ceremonies will go ahead.

Following consultation with the HSE and the Department of Health, the department confirmed the ceremonies will take place as planned on March 2 and 3 in the INEC Killarney.

Candidates and their guests who have returned from a Covid-19 affected region in the last 14 days, or who have been in close contact with a confirmed or probable Covid-19 case in the last 14 days, and have symptoms are requested not to attend the ceremony.

They are advised to isolate themselves at home and phone their GP without delay.

The current list of Covid-19 affected regions is: Mainland China,

Japan,

Singapore,

Hong Kong,

South Korea,

Iran and

Four regions in Northern Italy: Veneto, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont.

To help limit the inconvenience caused, applicants are advised that an alternative ceremony will be held on or before April 17.

Candidates who are availing of the alternative ceremony are asked to notify the Citizenship Division of the Department of Justice and Equality regarding their intentions, by tomorrow.

Earlier: Health officials on both sides of border on alert following first case of Covid-19

Update 6.44am: Health officials on both sides of the border are on alert following the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland on Thursday evening.

The adult patient had returned from northern Italy, travelling from Dublin, chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said.

The positive result has been sent to Public Health England laboratories for verification.

A special unit has been established at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for isolating those suffering from the virus but the health authorities were unable to confirm where the individual is being treated.

The individual followed advice in reporting concerns to a GP and “self isolated” at home whilst awaiting the results of testing.

Health Minister, Simon Harris, said it was “not unexpected” and is to meet staff at Dublin Airport activating the public awareness campaign for Covid-19 on Friday morning.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has been planning for this scenario since January.

The minister said the public should continue to adhere to public health protocols issued by the Department of Health.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer in the Department of Health told RTÉ news, the individual who was infected came forward and followed the instructions given by health authorities.

He said the HSE will be contacting people who sat within two rows of the person on the plane from northern Italy to Dublin.

Irish Rail says a deep clean of the full enterprise service that runs from Dublin to Belfast as carried out as a precaution overnight.