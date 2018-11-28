Latest: Girl, 15, missing from Meath found safe and well in Heuston Station

Home»ireland

Update 3pm: Areta Leliukaite has been found safe and well.

Gardaí carrying out inquiries into an unrelated incident found Areta in Heuston Station this afternoon.

She has been returned home.

Earlier 9.57am: Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in locating 15-year-old Areta Leliukaite who is missing from the Navan area since November 23.

She is described as being 5'5", with long brown hair, of slim build with brown eyes.

When last seen, Areta was wearing a green jacket, grey leggings, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact gardai in Navan on 046 9079930.

15-year-old Areta Leliukaite is missing from Navan.

