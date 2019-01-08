NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Latest: Gardaí rule out foul play after human remains lay undiscovered for 12 months in Wexford

Tuesday, January 08, 2019 - 10:00 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Latest: The discovery of human remains in Co Wexford are not being treated as as suspicious, Gardaí have said.

An investigation was launched after the skeletal remains were found by a pedestrian at Ballyandrew near Ferns on Monday morning.

A post-mortem examination has confirmed the body lay undiscovered for 12 months.

The examination was carried out on Tuesday by deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan at University Hospital Waterford.

It established that the body was that of a woman in her fifties.

Officers are awaiting the results of further toxicology tests, but said they do not expect they will indicate any suspicious circumstances.

Efforts to confirm the identity of the body are ongoing. These include DNA tests.

Gardai are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them at Enniscorthy garda station on 053-9242580, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Remains found in Wexford 'were in bag seen in ditch around Christmas Eve'

Update: A local Wexford councillor says the skeletal remains found near Ferns yesterday were in a bag.

The remains, believed to be those of a woman, have now been removed from the scene in Ballyandrew.

A woman out walking her dog discovered the remains yesterday morning in a ditch.

READ MORE: Latest: Murder investigation underway following discovery of body in Louth

Local Councillor Pip Breen said the woman had spotted the bag before Christmas and went to investigate yesterday.

Mr Breen said: "I think she first saw it on Christmas Eve, she's not 100% sure, or the day before and she passed it on numerous occasions while walking her dog until, eventually, she said she'd have to investigate.

"She saw a bag in the ditch and she thought it was suspicious enough to eventually investigate it."

Earlier: Post-mortem due on remains of what is believed to have been a woman in Wexford

A post-mortem is due to be carried out later on human remains found in Co. Wexford.

It is believed they may be those of a woman.

READ MORE: Gardaí excavate land as part of missing person cold case investigation

A woman out walking her dog discovered the skeletal remains in a ditch in Ballyandrew near Ferns yesterday morning.

It is not known how long the body had been there, but it is now thought it is that of a woman.

The Assistant State Pathologist is due to examine the scene this morning before the post-mortem takes place.

Gardaí are hoping the results will determine the course of their investigation and whether the woman's death was tragic or if a crime has been committed.


