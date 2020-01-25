Latest: Gardaí name three children whose bodies were found in Dublin

Update 1pm: The three children who were found dead in a house south-west of Dublin city last night have been named by gardaí.

Brothers and sister Conor, 9, Darragh, 7, and Carla McGinley, 3, were found at Parson’s Court, Newcastle at 7.45pm.

A female relative, aged in her 40s, was found at the scene. She is currently receiving medical attention in Tallaght University Hospital.

The scene is currently being examined by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. Assistant State Pathologist Margot Bolster has attended the scene.

The bodies of the three children have been removed to the City Morgue, where a post-mortem examination will take place later today.

The results of the post mortem will determine the cause of death of the three children.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and is in contact with the father and the extended family.

An Garda Síochána are making no further comment.

Earlier: Three children’s bodies removed from house in Dublin

Update 12.48pm: The bodies of three children have been removed from a house in Co Dublin.

The three children were found dead in a house in Parson’s Court, in the village of Newcastle, which is south-west of Dublin city, on Friday night.

Their bodies were removed by ambulance at around 10am on Saturday.

A woman believed to be the children’s mother was taken to hospital following the discovery of the two boys and a girl, who are all believed to be under 10. Garda forensic officers at the house in the village of Newcastle (Caroline Quinn/PA)

Gardaí have described the deaths as “unexplained”.

It is understood it was not immediately obvious to officers how the children had died when they attended the scene.

It is also understood gardai are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

Garda forensic officers were continuing to conduct examinations inside the semi-detached house on Saturday morning.

Neighbours, including parents with young children, attended the house throughout the morning leaving flowers at the door of the home which was guarded by a number of officers as forensic investigators continued inside.

Children’s toys could be seen in the windows of the house.

Many women could be seen in tears as they attended the scene, which has been described as “a very quiet street” and popular with young families.

One woman said the small community is in “absolute shock”, and many attended a local mass service on Saturday morning.

Councillor for the area Emer Higgins described the events as an “unimaginable tragedy”.

“My thoughts are with everybody impacted,” said the Fine Gael representative.

“This is a really tight-knit community, it’s a small area, it’s a quiet area, and it’s just unthinkable that something like this could be happening on our doorstep.

“It’s so tragic. It’s unbelievable that three young people’s lives could be cut short like that, in what seems to be a particularly tragic case.”

A Garda incident room has been set up in Clondalkin Garda Station and gardai have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.