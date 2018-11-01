Latest: Gardaí name father-of-three, 34, who was stabbed to death in Kildare

Latest: A 34-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Athy in the early hours of this morning has been named as David Boland from Nurney, Co Kildare.

David Boland. Photo via Facebook

Gardaí were called to the scene on Duke Street in Athy at 5.30am where the victim was found with a number of apparent stab wounds.

He was treated at the scene and taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where he later died.

The State Pathologist and local Coroner have been notified and a garda family liaison officer has been appointed to the case.

Members of the Garda Technical Bureau are assisting with the investigation.

Speaking this afternoon at Athy Garda Station, Superintendent Martin Walker said: "From our enquiries to date we understand a number of people were in the vicinity when this incident occurred and we would appeal to anyone who was in the Duke Street area at approximately 5:30am this morning to come forward.

"We would also appeal to passing motorists, and in particular those with dash cam footage, to contact us here at the incident room.

"A silver/grey Audi was driven from the scene following the incident to nearby Woodstock Street where it was set alight, again we would appeal to anyone with information on the movements of this car to come forward," he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athy Garda Station on 059- 8634210 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Update - 7.20pm: Murder investigation launched after father of three, 34, stabbed to death in Kildare

A murder investigation has been launched after a father-of-three died following a stabbing incident in Co Kildare.

The 34-year-old was stabbed numerous times at around 5.30am this morning following a row on Duke Street in Athy.

A house party had been going on nearby and a group of young men were in the area at the time and quickly left the scene after the stabbing.

The victim, who lived in the nearby village of Nurney, was taken to the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise but lost his fight for life this afternoon.

His car was found partially burnt out nearby.

Gardai are now asking anyone with information, particularly the young men who fled the scene, to come forward and help them with their investigations.

A partially burnt out car on Woodstock Street in Athy, Co Kildare that is linked to a fatal stabbing in the town. Photo: Laura Hutton/Collins

Earlier: Man critical in hospital after stabbing in Kildare

A man is in hospital after a stabbing in Co. Kildare this morning.

Gardaí in Athy have said they are investigating the serious assault that took place on Duke Street, Athy in the early hours of this morning

A man in his early 30s received serious stab wounds and has been removed to Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise where his condition is described as critical.

The scene has been preserved for a forensic examination and investigations are ongoing.

