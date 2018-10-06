Latest: Gardaí appeal for witnesses following fatal Dublin shooting

Update - 4.32pm Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a shooting in Dublin in which a 45 year old man was killed.

The father of two was gunned down as he answered the door at a house in Popintree Crescent in Ballymun.

Two men, believed to be armed with handguns, made their getaway on foot and went through Popintree Park and Willow Park Road.

An incident room has been set up at Ballymun Garda Station.

While no motive for the attack has been established, detectives are investigating if there was a link to a shooting in the area in recent weeks.

Ealier - 12.57pm: Gardaí are searching for two men after a man was shot dead in Ballymun in Dublin last night.

The incident occurred in Poppintree Crescent, Dublin last night.

The victim, a 45-year-old man, was shot dead after he answered a knock at the door of a house.

The two men who are described as having been dressed in black and wearing balaclavas made their getaway on foot.

No motive has been established in relation to the attack but investigators will examine if there is a link to a shooting in the area in recent weeks.

Update - 7.40am: Gardaí in Ballymun are appealing for information following the fatal shooting of a 45-year-old in Ballymun, Dublin.

The incident occurred shortly after 11.15pm at Poppintree Crescent.

The injured man was attended to by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The scene at Poppintree Crescent has been cordoned off and is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination.

Poppintree Park is also currently sealed off as part of the investigation.

The body of the man remains at the scene and State Pathologist has been notified. An incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station 01 6664400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier: An investigation is underway into reports of a shooting in Ballymun in Dublin last night.

The shooting occurred after 11pm in Poppintree in Ballymun.

A man in his 40s was shot dead at a house in Poppintree Crescent.

Gardaí remain at the scene which has been preserved for examination this morning.

-Digital Desk