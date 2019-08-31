News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Latest: At least 60 vehicles damaged in Cork car park fire
Photo: Red FM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Saturday, August 31, 2019 - 09:44 PM

Latest: At least 60 cars have been damaged, many beyond repair, in a major blaze at a multi-story car park on the southside of Cork city tonight.

But there are no reports of any injuries as yet as firefighters continue tackling the blaze at the car park next to Douglas Village Shopping Centre.

A total of 12 units of the fire brigade are on scene - eight from the city and four from the county.

Several units are expected to remain on scene overnight.

Road closures around the building are also expected to remain in place overnight.

It could be tomorrow before the car park is deemed safe to enter and a full assessment of the extent of the damage can be undertaken.

However, early indications suggest the building has suffered extensive structural damage.

Many shoppers whose cars were parked in the car park at the time the blaze broke out will have to wait some time before the all-clear is given to access the building.

You can read an eye-witness account of the fire below:

Earlier (9.18pm): Fire fighters from across Cork city and county are still fighting the massive multi-storey car park blaze in Douglas this evening.

Eight units from the city supported by four units from the county are now involved in the complex operation at the multi-storey car park attached to Douglas Village Shopping Centre.

A blaze in one car parked on the first floor of the car park spread to several other vehicles.

It is not clear if the fire has spread to the upper floors of the car park.

Earlier (8.57pm): Gardaí in Cork have warned of traffic congestion in Douglas village and on the N40 as a major fire fighting operation continues in the Tesco shopping centre multi-storey car park.

There are reports of heavy traffic on the N40 westbound with long delays on approach from junction 9 Bloomfield and junction 10 Mahon.

Gardaí have advised motorists trying to get to Douglas Village in Cork this evening to use alternative routes and to expect delays for some time this evening.

Road closures in and around Douglas village are still in effect.

Earlier (7.32pm): Firefighters are tackling a major blaze in the multi-storey car park of a suburban shopping centre in Cork.

Roads are closed in the Douglas area as up to eight units of the Cork City Fire Brigade respond to the incident at the Tesco multi-storey car park.

The alarm was raised around 7pm when a car caught fire on the first floor of the car park.

It is understood that several other vehicles also caught fire.

Gardaí have closed the link road from Douglas East to Douglas West to all traffic, as well as Church St.

They have advised that smoke from this incident may also affect visibility on the N40 South Ring Road, both directions, which runs adjacent to the car park site.

Gardaí have also asked motorists using the South Ring Road to not stop to view or photograph the major blaze being fought in Douglas.

They have warned of worsening traffic congestion for all vehicles approaching Douglas Village from the Douglas road, the South Douglas road, and Rochestown road directions as the fire fighting operation continues.

Updated with further information at 8:15pm.

