Latest: Firefighters bring L’Atitude 51 fire under control

Latest: The fire in Cork wine bar L’Atitude 51 is now under control.

Some fire fighters will remain on site for the next hour to so to make the scene safe before it is handed over to gardai for an investigation to establish the cause of this morning's blaze.

Fire now under control on Anglesea Street. Crews will be in attendance for a while making the scene safe#corkfire pic.twitter.com/0uCb5HNw4q— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) March 17, 2019

Earlier: Fire fighters are tackling a large commercial blaze in Cork city centre this morning.

The alarm was raised at around 8.30am when smoke was seen billowing from the roof of L’Atitude 51 wine bar, located on the junction of Anglesea St and Union Quay.

Three units of Cork City Fire Brigade, which is based a few hundred yards away, were on the scene within seconds.

Headquarters crews currently in attendance at a Commercial Fire across from Anglesea Street fire station. Two crews, two hydraulic platforms and a third officer in attendance #CorkFire pic.twitter.com/MCHrcIa4d6 — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) March 17, 2019

They are using a hydraulic platform in the fire fighting operation.

Gardaí are also on the scene.

Streets in the area, which are used as a staging area for participants in the city’s St Patrick’s Day parade, may be affected by some minor restrictions later.