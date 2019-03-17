NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Latest: Firefighters bring L’Atitude 51 fire under control

L’Atitude 51 wine bar. Picture: Google Street View
Sunday, March 17, 2019 - 09:15 AM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Latest: The fire in Cork wine bar L’Atitude 51 is now under control.

Some fire fighters will remain on site for the next hour to so to make the scene safe before it is handed over to gardai for an investigation to establish the cause of this morning's blaze.

Earlier: Fire fighters are tackling a large commercial blaze in Cork city centre this morning.

The alarm was raised at around 8.30am when smoke was seen billowing from the roof of L’Atitude 51 wine bar, located on the junction of Anglesea St and Union Quay.

Three units of Cork City Fire Brigade, which is based a few hundred yards away, were on the scene within seconds.

They are using a hydraulic platform in the fire fighting operation.

Gardaí are also on the scene.

Streets in the area, which are used as a staging area for participants in the city’s St Patrick’s Day parade, may be affected by some minor restrictions later.

More on this topic

Pep Guardiola refuses to discuss potential Manchester City quadruple

At least 50 killed in Indonesia flash floods

In Pictures: UK landmarks lit up for St Patrick’s Day

Meghan blooming during pregnancy as baby due date nears

More in this Section

'The most important thing is not to be afraid': Taoiseach condemns New Zealand terror attack

‘Cork City must change or risk irrelevance’, says outgoing head of planning

Trump could visit Ireland as early as June, says Taoiseach

Irish pupils join 100 other countries calling for climate change action


Lifestyle

LOUISE O'NEILL: I often wonder why people find it so difficult to believe how prevalent sexual violence is

Lindsay Woods: I envisaged basking in her worldly sophistication

Rare Irish £20 note up for auction

6 of the smallest spring-cleaning hacks that will have the biggest impact on your life

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »