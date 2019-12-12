Latest: Ethics committee cannot investigate Dara Murphy's Dáil attendance

The Dáil's ethics committee has found it can't investigate the attendance of former TD Dara Murphy.

It had been asked by Fianna Fáil to look into the poor attendance record of Mr Murphy over the past two years.

However, the committee said its remit does not extend to former TDs, with Dara Murphy resigning earlier this month.

The ethics committee also delayed a decision on potential sanctions for votegate TDs Niall Collins and Timmy Dooley until the new year.

Fianna Fáil's Lisa Chambers

Fianna Fáil's Lisa Chambers is to be given a warning for voting on behalf of colleague Dara Calleary, something she said was an honest mistake.

Dáil ethics watchdog to consider complaint against Dara Murphy

The Dáil ethics watchdog is to consider a complaint made against former Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy this morning.

Mr Murphy has been criticised for claiming full TD expenses despite being largely absent from the Dail over the last two years.

The Committee on Members' Interests will review a complaint made by Fianna Fáil's Michael Moynihan.

However, it is expected the complaint will be forwarded to the Committee on Procedures on Privileges as Dara Murphy is now no longer a sitting TD.