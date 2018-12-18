NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Latest: ESB working to restore power to thousands of homes following stormy weather

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 11:35 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Latest: ESB crews are working to restore power to several thousand homes across the country that have been left without electricity this morning.

It says supply should be returned to everyone by lunchtime.

Strong winds and heavy rain overnight has led to spot flooding and some fallen trees in places.

Around 6,000 homes without power following stormy weather overnight

Update 8am: The ESB says up to 6,000 homes across the country are without power this morning.

Wet and windy conditions overnight with heavy rain have led to some localised spot flooding and fallen trees.

AA Ireland is warning drivers to expect debris on the roads and keep further back from the vehicle in front.

A status yellow wind warning was in place for Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan until 9am.

"There is heavy rain and southerly gales still gusting to 90 or 100 km/h and these will continue to affect east Leinster and east Ulster for a couple of hours yet this morning," said Met Éireann meteorologist Deirdre Lowe.

"There will be some spot flooding but the rain will clear by around mid-morning, the southerly winds will ease and brighter conditions further west will extend across the country.

Road users advised to take care as wind warnings remain in place

Update 7.20am: Drivers are being reminded to slow down on the wet roads this morning and keep further back from the vehicle in front.

A status yellow wind warning remains in place for Leinster, Cavan and Monaghan until 9am.

Wind speeds are expected to reach between 50 and 65 km/h with gusts between 90 and 100 km/h.

The status yellow rain warning that was in place overnight for Connacht, Donegal, Wexford, Wicklow, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford has been lifted.

AA Ireland is warning people to expect debris on the roads and be particularly mindful of vulnerable road users such as cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians.

There are reports of fallen trees in Kildare, Wicklow and Offaly.


