Latest: DUP says it cannot support current Brexit deal

Brexit talks have dealt a major blow shortly before the crunch EU summit after Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster said she could not yet back his Brexit plans.

Ms Foster and her deputy, Nigel Dodds, released a joint statement hours before the summit was due to begin on Thursday, highlighting three major obstacles.

“As things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues, and there is a lack of clarity on VAT,” they said.

“We will continue to work with the Government to try and get a sensible deal that works for Northern Ireland and protects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom.”

The British Prime Minister is hoping to bring back a deal from the Brussels meeting of European leaders while winning the backing of the DUP, which also wields influence over some Tory Brexiteers.

Boris Johnson has been in close and continued contact with the pair as he tries to shore up their support ahead of Saturday’s key deadline to prevent a delay to Brexit.

But his chances of ending the deadlock are in doubt over the sticking points highlighted by the key Tory allies.

The DUP is digging in over the prospect of a customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, as well as the issues of consent regarding the suspended Stormont Assembly.

Another major issue in Mr Johnson’s proposals are whether EU VAT rates would apply in Northern Ireland.

Talks between the UK and the EU are set to go down to the wire before the two-day summit.

Mr Johnson needs to get a deal approved before the weekend if he is to avoid a major clash over asking for an extension to the current October 31 deadline.

The Benn Act pushed through Parliament by no-deal opponents states that he must seek a delay if MPs do not give their backing to an agreement on Saturday, when an extraordinary Commons showdown is anticipated.

With fears that there is now insufficient time for a legal text to be hammered out in time, a compromise could see EU leaders back a political agreement and a second summit scheduled.

The DUP has had three meetings with the British Prime Minister in as many days.

The party is seen as having significant influence over the stance of hardline Tory Brexiteers in the European Research Group (ERG) and hence are crucial in getting any deal approved by MPs.

But, ahead of the DUP’s damaging statement, ERG chairman and self-styled “Brexit hardman” Steve Baker signalled that his group could give its backing.

“We know there will be compromises, but we will be looking at this deal in minute detail, with a view to supporting it,” he told Sky News after a Downing Street meeting.

“But until we get that text, we can’t say.”

Boris Johnson heads for crunch EU summit as Brexit deal talks continue

Boris Johnson is heading to Brussels for a crunch EU summit on Thursday as he aims to draw a line under three years of talks and deliver a Brexit deal.

Negotiations before the summit of the 28 EU leaders took place on Wednesday as arrangements for the Irish border continue to prove troublesome.

Mr Johnson’s hopes of an end to the deal deadlock on Wednesday night were dashed as Tory allies the DUP appeared to dig in against elements of the proposed agreement.

The DUP is unhappy with the prospect of a customs border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK, as well as issues of consent regarding the suspended Stormont assembly.

Another sticking point in the proposed agreement relating to customs and VAT.

Mr Johnson will be reliant upon his colleagues within the Conservative party and elsewhere on the green benches of the Commons to get any deal through Parliament as he does not hold a majority.

He needs to get an agreement approved at the summit if he is to avert a major political bust-up over asking Brussels to delay Brexit beyond the scheduled October 31 deadline.

A compromise could see the leaders looking at a political agreement, rather than a legal text. Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Tolga Akmen/PA)

However, Mr Johnson could take some comfort from the stance of arch-Brexiteer Conservative MP Steve Baker.

After a meeting in Downing Street, the chairman of the pro-Brexit European Research Group told Sky News: “We have made great progress in our discussions with Number 10.

“We know there will be compromises, but we will be looking at this deal in minute detail, with a view to supporting it.

“But until we get that text, we can’t say.”

During a brief address to the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers on Wednesday, Mr Johnson compared the situation to climbing Mount Everest, according to MPs who attended.

Referring to the British Prime Minister, leading Brexiteer Mark Francois said: “He said, ‘We are not quite at the summit, we are at the Hillary Step’.

“‘The summit is not far but at the moment there is still cloud around the summit.'” Exiting the European Union Secretary Stephen Barclay (Victoria Jones/PA)

Earlier on Wednesday, Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay confirmed that Mr Johnson will write a letter asking for an Article 50 extension if no deal is in place by Saturday, something the BritishPrime Minister has repeatedly ruled out.

Mr Johnson has promised that Britain will quit the bloc on Halloween “do or die” and any extension would be the third after the EU pushed the Brexit date back twice from March 29 and June 30.

DUP leader Arlene Foster moved to reject a suggestion that her party had accepted the latest proposals in the deal regarding Northern Ireland consent issues.

She tweeted: “Discussions continue. Needs to be a sensible deal which unionists and nationalists can support.”