Latest: Dublin teacher, 27, among 17 killed in Dubai bus crash

Latest: The Irish woman who died in a bus crash in Dubai has been named as Fiona Geraghty from North County Dublin.

The 27-year-old teacher from Balbriggan was one of seventeen people killed when the bus smashed into a motorway warning sign yesterday.

The 27-year-old was living in the United Arab Emirates with her boyfriend, who is in a stable condition.

He is in his late twenties and is from Lanesboro in Co Longford.

Local community activist Joe O'Brien knows his family well and said that there was a great amount of shock in the community when news broke that a local woman was killed and a man injured in the crash.

"He would be a very popular young guy in the area," said Mr O'Brien.

"For a small community like this to be getting news like that is just shocking."

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case.

An image released by Dubai Police Headquarters shows the aftermath of the bus crash today. Picture: Dubai Police HQ via AP

The bus, which was travelling from Oman, smashed into a warning sign coming off a major highway in Dubai, authorities said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs says it is aware of the case and is ready to assist if asked.

At least 12 Indians were among the dead and the number could increase, Indian consular officials said.

The bus drove straight into a low-clearance sign in Dubai's Rashidiya neighbourhood, smashing through the driver's side of the bus.

The sign hangs over a car-only off-ramp of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

Mwasalat, a government-owned bus company in Oman, said the crash involving its Muscat-to-Dubai route. It said it would suspend the service for the immediate future.

Dubai police said the dead included different nationalities. At least three others were injured in the crash.

Among the 31 people on board were also citizens of Bangladesh, Germany and the Philippines, the bus company said in a statement.

It added that seven passengers remained in hospital, with one in critical condition. Eight others have been discharged.

"Sometimes a minor error or negligence during driving leads to serious consequences," police said on Twitter, without elaborating on the cause of the crash.

