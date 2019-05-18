Latest: Drogheda woman found safe and well

Update 4.12pm: Agnes Smith has been found safe and well.

Update 3.04pm: Gardaí said they are "very concerned" about a woman who is missing from Co Louth.

Agnes Smith, 47, is missing from Drogheda since yesterday.

She is 5'3", with brown hair, of large build with blue eyes.

When last seen Agnes was wearing a long wine coloured cardigan, black leggings, and wine coloured ankle boots.

She is believed to be carrying a black handbag with a silver circle shaped ring on the front.

Gardaí have asked for anyone with information to contact gardaí in Drogheda on 041 987 4216.