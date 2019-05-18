NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Latest: Drogheda woman found safe and well

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 18, 2019 - 03:04 PM

Update 4.12pm: Agnes Smith has been found safe and well.

Update 3.04pm: Gardaí said they are "very concerned" about a woman who is missing from Co Louth.

Agnes Smith, 47, is missing from Drogheda since yesterday.

She is 5'3", with brown hair, of large build with blue eyes.

When last seen Agnes was wearing a long wine coloured cardigan, black leggings, and wine coloured ankle boots.

She is believed to be carrying a black handbag with a silver circle shaped ring on the front.

Gardaí have asked for anyone with information to contact gardaí in Drogheda on 041 987 4216.

READ MORE

#RaiseTheRoof: Thousands march through Dublin to demand action on housing crisis

More on this topic

Update: Kilkenny man found safe and well

Missing tourist found in West Cork after 'swift response' by Castletownbere RNLI

Update: Missing Dublin man found safe and well

Gardaí concerned for safety of missing teen as they renew appeal for information

KEYWORDS

Missing

More in this Section

Legislation planned to protect long-term renters from eviction

Family of man missing on Everest launch fundraising campaign

Less than half of litter fines paid, report finds

‘Limited’ increases could damage Defence Forces morale


Lifestyle

Review: Murder of Garcia Lorca gives backdrop to chilling tale

Harris returns 20 years later to magical characters of ‘Chocolat’

Michelle Darmody: Baking with herbs

Product Watch: Skincare acids not as scary as they seem

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 15, 2019

    • 20
    • 21
    • 25
    • 28
    • 33
    • 39
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »