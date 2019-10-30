Latest death threats come as no surprise, says Quinn director

The latest threat to directors of Quinn Industrial Holdings did not come as a surprise according to director John McCartin.

Mr McCartin told Newstalk Breakfast that the campaign is likely to continue until whoever is financing it is brought to justice.

“What happened to Kevin Lunney couldn’t have happened without somebody sitting down planning, procuring and financing it.

“The finance of an operation like that – involving between 12 to 20 people, I’m told is estimated by the experts, stealing vehicles, having them disposed of, getting a site for the torture to be conducted – all of that requires a lot of planning and a lot of money.

There has to be an entity whose interests are aligned with this particular campaign and who is paying for it.

He said Mr Lunney is a “robust character” and is making “as good a recovery as you could expect him to make from such an ordeal.”

“Physically he has a bit of a road ahead of him and mentally he is robust and determined.”

When asked whether the directors would consider stepping away from the company, he warned that would put thousands of jobs in the region at risk – and could embolden the criminals to continue their attacks.

He said he believed Gardaí in the area are well resourced and are carrying out a “very, very thorough” investigation.