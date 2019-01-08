Latest: Cork's St Patrick's Hill reopened after car overturns

Cork's St Patrick's Hill has been reopened to traffic following an incident earlier this afternoon.

Gardaí closed the hill earlier while they investigated an overturned car at the top.

St Patrick’s Hill #Cork has been reopened to traffic following the removal of an overturned car. No reports of injuries. Cause of the incident is under investigation— Eoin English (@EoinBearla) January 8, 2019

Earlier: Gardai have closed Cork’s St Patrick’s Hill to traffic while they deal with an overturned car.

The hill is closed from the Wellington Road junction to the Old Youghal road junction.

There are no details yet on how the incident happened or on whether or not anyone has been injured.