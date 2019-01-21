Latest: Controlled explosion on hijacked van amid two security alerts in Derry

Latest: The PSNI have carried out a controlled explosion on a hijacked van in Derry.

The controlled explosion, carried out by army technical officers, took place on the Circular Road area.

A number of homes remain evacuated and cordons remain.

ATO have carried out a controlled explosion on the hijacked vehicle in the Circular Road area of Derry/Londonderry. A number of homes remain evacuated and cordons remain. We continue to ask the public for their patience, and thank them for their co-operation. — PSNI DC&S District (@PSNIDCSDistrict) January 21, 2019

It was one of two vans hijacked in Derry today.

The PSNI is still dealing with a second security alert on the Lonemoor Road area of Creggan.

Earlier (14:59pm): The PSNI is dealing with a second security alert in Derry, after a delivery driver's vehicle was hijacked by four masked men at 1:45pm this afternoon.

PSNI officers at the scene of the hijacked van in Creggan. North West Newspix

One of them is reported to have had a gun.

The two occupants of the van were ordered to drive it to the Lonemoor Road and leave it there.

The PSNI says cordons are being put in place.

Police in Derry/Londonderry dealing with 2nd security alert; Southway. Approx 1:45pm delivery driver’s vehicle was hijacked by 4 masked men, 1 of them reported to have had a gun. 2 occupants in the van ordered to drive it to Lonemoor Rd & leave it there.Cordons being put in place — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) January 21, 2019

Earlier (12:52pm): A security alert is currently in place in the Circular Road area of Derry.

The PSNI says the alert was issued after reports that three masked men hijacked a van at around 11.30am today.

The police service says the men threw an object into the back of the vehicle before abandoning it.

Cordons are in place at the moment.