Latest: Controlled explosion on hijacked van amid two security alerts in Derry

Monday, January 21, 2019 - 04:43 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Latest: The PSNI have carried out a controlled explosion on a hijacked van in Derry.

The controlled explosion, carried out by army technical officers, took place on the Circular Road area.

A number of homes remain evacuated and cordons remain.

It was one of two vans hijacked in Derry today.

The PSNI is still dealing with a second security alert on the Lonemoor Road area of Creggan.

Earlier (14:59pm): The PSNI is dealing with a second security alert in Derry, after a delivery driver's vehicle was hijacked by four masked men at 1:45pm this afternoon.

PSNI officers at the scene of the hijacked van in Creggan. North West Newspix

One of them is reported to have had a gun.

The two occupants of the van were ordered to drive it to the Lonemoor Road and leave it there.

The PSNI says cordons are being put in place.

Earlier (12:52pm): A security alert is currently in place in the Circular Road area of Derry.

The PSNI says the alert was issued after reports that three masked men hijacked a van at around 11.30am today.

The police service says the men threw an object into the back of the vehicle before abandoning it.

Cordons are in place at the moment.


