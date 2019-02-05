Latest: Consultant believes both sides need to move from 'entrenched' position in nurses' strike

By Vivienne Clarke

Update 10.50am: Emergency medicine consultant Dr Fergal Hickey says there is no evidence of the Government addressing the fundamental problems in the health service.

He warned that both sides in the nurses' strike will have to move from their “entrenched” position to negotiate an outcome.

Speaking on RTE’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show, Dr Hickey predicted that there will be more problems within the service next week when planned INMO strikes go ahead three days in a row.

Nurses on the picket line at UCH Galway. Photograph: Hany Marzouk

He said that during last week’s one day strike his emergency department in Sligo saw 66 patients, usually, they would see 100. Almost a third of those patients were admitted to the hospital which is higher than the usual rate of 25 per cent.

Those who did come to the emergency department were sick, but there were no catastrophic cases, he said. If there had been a major incident or life-threatening situation, he felt that nurses on the picket line would have “come in.”

READ MORE: Parking prices to go up in Dublin city

He advised people not to visit emergency departments today unless seriously ill or it was a “limb-threatening situation.” If they can put off a visit until tomorrow he urged them to do so or to visit their GP. “It will be a judgment call.”

Dr Hickey warned that some people did not realise it was a 24-hour dispute and that normal service did not resume once the pickets were gone. “I hope people take advice.”

He said there are “perpetual problems” within the health service with people on trolleys. He pointed out that the University Limerick Hospital has a state of the art emergency department, but there were no beds in the main hospital for patients following treatment so the emergency department was effectively a “warehouse” for patients with nowhere else to go.

No substantial efforts are being made to resolve any of these issues. They are all adding up.

'Government has put us out in conditions you wouldn't put a dog in' - Cork nurse on picket line

By Kevin O'Neill and Evelyn Ring

Update 10.20am: A 37,000 strong cohort of nurses are back on the picket line this morning as the second day of industrial action by nursing staff nationally takes place.

They resumed strike action from 8am this morning.

Some 50,000 patient appointments have been cancelled as a result.

Nurses and midwives of the @INMO_IRL on strike outside CUH in wet and windy conditions today. More strikes planned for Thursday and next week unless their concerns are addressed. pic.twitter.com/iMH1Ht4ORU — Darragh Bermingham (@Darragh_Ber) February 5, 2019

Despite heavy rain in Cork, dozens of members remained in positive spirits, resolute in their determination.

Dozens of passing motorists showed their support for the strike by beeping and waving and other members of the public arrived with coffee and cakes to aid the efforts.

Naomi O'Donovan, midwife in the Labour ward in CUMH, said spirits are high among the striking nurses.

"The government has put us out in conditions that you wouldn't put a dog in," she said.

Spirits are high. You can hear the beeping and the support and we are all sticking together.

"They have pushed us too far and we are pushing back. We are in it for the long haul and the government has underestimated us. The conditions we are working in is what scares us, not the threat of sanctions."

Meanwhile, nurses cheered and whistled when an ambulance and accompanying garda squad car sounded their horns in support when they took a seriously ill patient into St James' Hospital in Dublin.

Above the nurses, six cranes worked on the site of the crisis-hit national children's hospital and the nurses had to stand back out of the way when heavy trucks entered and left.

It was day-two of the nurses' strike and general secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives general secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghda, who joined the picket line, said there is "no settlement in sight."

What is going to solve this dispute is "a real look" at nurses' and midwives salaries, she said.

"The picketers here and picketers I have met already this morning and on Wednesday are very clear; this will require a review of their pay scales."

The INMO has already announced two new strike dates at the weekend, in addition to six previously announced.

More nurses at St Colmcille's, St Finbarr's, Cork, and MRH Tullamore, braving the rain for safe staffing this grey morning!! 🙌🌂🌧💪#standwithnurses #standwithmidwiveshttps://t.co/ua8qW23Ea7 pic.twitter.com/EfAtFg53Rh — Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (@INMO_IRL) February 5, 2019

Simon Harris and Paschal Donohoe nurses dispute proposal 'paltry and tokenistic', says Alan Kelly

By Vivienne Clarke

Update 8.40am: “Paltry and tokenistic” is how Labour’s health spokesperson Alan Kelly has described proposals by Minister for Health Simon Harris and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe for new talks on resolving the nurses dispute which should focus on issues relating to staffing levels and working conditions but not pay.

He told Newstalk Breakfast that the offer was in fact “kind of insulting” and that be believed there would be a compromise eventually and that both sides should “sit at the table and talk.”

A group taking part in the INMO strike outside the Mercy University Hospital, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Mr Kelly said he believed there will be compromise eventually and he asked why the Government could not come up with a solution now without putting the public through a long strike and hardship.

He denied that if Labour were in Government the situation would be the same, “fiscally we didn’t have the same space, there is more elasticity now. If we were in Government we wouldn’t have gotten to this place.”

The Tipperary TD said he had family members who are nurses and had talked with nurses on the picket line.

He said he had been struck by the “huge age gap” with very few in the age group 30-40. Most of these were working elsewhere in the world, he said.

“I stand in full solidarity with the nurses.

READ MORE: Theresa May promises Brexit deal that honours commitments to Northern Ireland

There is a whole range of issues that could be introduced to reduce agency costs and recruitment costs which would mean more money for nurses pay.

He called on Minister for Health Simon Harris and Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe to be honest with nurses, to sit down and engage with them.

They had been “asleep at the wheel” when it came to the over run at the national children’s hospital and they needed to ensure that they engaged with nurses.

Nurses Cara Gallagher and Lisa Carroll on the picket line outside the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin. Photo: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Earlier: Up to 50,000 appointments cancelled over nurses’ action

By Conall Ó Fátharta

Update 6.30am: As many as 50,000 outpatient and community medical appointments will be cancelled today as nursing unions plan a major escalation in their industrial action.

Today’s strike by around 37,000 members of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) is the union’s second day of strike action and comes soon after it announced a major escalation of its industrial action over pay and staffing levels.

The HSE confirmed yesterday that some 50,000 people would see their appointments in hospital and community services cancelled as a result of today’s industrial action.

Picture: Ray Ryan

In a briefing yesterday, it said that emergency departments will be open, but with reduced staffing, and that the public should expect delays. It also advised people only to attend in the case of a medical emergency.

All outpatient services will be cancelled today, affecting approximately 13,000 patients. All in-patient and day surgery appointments are also cancelled, which will affect some 2,000 patients.

A small number of urgent and complex cases will go ahead and those patients have been contacted directly.

Minor injury units will be closed, while GP services, which are the first port of call for most patients, will operate as normal. Maternity services will also operate as normal.

In terms of community care, all routine community nursing services and health centre nurse clinics are cancelled. Nurse-led public day centres and day hospitals for older people and people with disabilities are closed.

All planned admissions to public community nursing units, including respite and rehabilitation, are cancelled.

All planned admissions to respite services for people with an intellectual disability have been cancelled.

At the weekend, the INMO announced an escalation and additional dates for the nurses and midwives strikes in the face of what it claims is the Government’s refusal to meaningfully engage with the union.

Nurses and midwives go back to the picket lines at 8am tomorrow. We asked some of them what going on strike meant to them. ✊ pic.twitter.com/AsVBtZ0rJV — Irish Nurses & Midwives Organisation (@INMO_IRL) February 4, 2019

The executive council of the union announced extra strike days on February 19 and 21, in addition to the already-announced strike today and four more on February 7, 12, 13 and 14.

The number of services on strike this week will also increase from 82 to 240. The INMO said that it will also be organising a national rally at Dublin’s Garden Of Remembrance on February 9.

The first strike in the dispute took place on 30 January — just the second time that the INMO has gone on national strike in a century.

The Psychiatric Nurses Association (PNA) has announced that it will escalate its strike action also.

Its officer board met yesterday and agreed that the planned overtime ban to take place today, Wednesday and Thursday will be escalated on Wednesday and Thursday to a full 24-hour ban to include overnight rosters.

Today’s ban will remain as a daytime overtime ban. The action will apply to adult mental health services.

PNA general secretary Peter Hughes said this week’s action by psychiatric nurses was going ahead in the absence of any meaningful engagement or proposals from the Government to address the current recruitment and retention crisis in nursing.

“The extension of the overtime ban to overnight on Wednesday and Thursday will, unfortunately, show the reliance of mental health services on overtime, despite the repeated assurances from [the] Government that there is no substantive issue with understaffing and recruitment and retention in mental health nursing,” he stated.