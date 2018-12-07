NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Latest: Christmas parties prompt Met Éireann's weather warning for tonight

Friday, December 07, 2018 - 04:50 PM

Update 4.50pm:Met Éireann says the prospect of Christmas parties tonight have prompted it to issue a status yellow weather warning for the west and east of the country.

Met Éireann updated their warnings for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork and Kerry.

In the East, Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and Meath will experience gusts of up to 90km/h.

However, forecaster John Eagleton says they will not be the strongest gusts we have seen lately.

"Strong winds are expected this evening and tonight along the east coast," he said.

"They're just going into the yellow margin but we thought with the night that's in it, this Friday night a lot of people will be out and about, that it was wise to do a yellow warning."

Earlier: Strong winds and rain batter coasts as weather warning remains in place

Update 7.16am: Strong winds and heavy rain have battered parts of the country overnight with Met Éireann warning of the potential for coastal flooding.

There is a status yellow alert for the rest of Connacht as well as Limerick, Clare, Cavan and Kerry until midday.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says the strong winds could continue throughout the day.

"It's bringing gusts up to 130 km/h on the north-west coast, mainly on coastal areas and higher ground.

"But gusts of up to 110 km/h are likely in the north and north-west.

"So a very gusty morning, a very gusty start to the day and the winds will continue to be quite strong throughout the day and into the afternoon and even again into the evening time."

