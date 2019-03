Latest: China temporarily ground Boeing 737 Max aircrafts; Tributes continue for Irish victim

Update 9.10am: An Irish aviation expert claims that the problem which caused the Ethiopian Airline crash on Sunday could have been averted had the pilots flicked two switches, writes Vivienne Clarke.

Former pilot Fintan Ryan told RTÉ Radio’s Morning Ireland that a return to the landing field would have been very straight forward if the pilot had proper control of the aircraft.

“Obviously he hadn't because there's no evidence whatsoever that a turn was made back, in other words the aircraft continued on its original track, so it was heading out there and it's extraordinarily the same as the Lion Air crash in that it happened just as the flaps would be taken up and that's when this system that is suspect kicks in, for want of a better word.

Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8

“The Lion Air crash in Indonesia, the problem was disagreement of air speed indicators and this fed into a soft ware system - an anti stall system - that thought the aircraft was going to stall, so it was forcing the aircraft to go down hill to gain speed and the pilots tried to overcome it, but they didn't over come it.

“But they actually could have. There were two switches there that could just switch it off and the problem would have been solved and that in actual fact happened on the previous flight.

“The problem was a one off, it wasn't generic with the aircraft, it was a problem with an air speed indicator and it should have been sorted, it happened on the previous flight, but the previous crew actually coped with it, they operated the two switches, switched off the stabliser that causes the problem and that was the end of it. They brought it back and it was supposed to be sorted after landing.

“It looks like a variation of that, if not exactly that because when the aircraft takes off as soon as you put in the flaps, which is about 1500 feet, that's about a minute after take off then this protecting system kicks in and it obviously kicked in because they were having trouble controlling the aircraft.

“If it was that they could have switched the two switches, I've flown the Boeing 737, when I started back in 1970 the same two switches were there.”

Mr Ryan said that Norwegian Airlines operates the same aircraft on their north Atlantic routes from Ireland to the east coast of the US. He also pointed out that Ryanair has ordered 135 of aircraft.

However, he said he would not have any problem getting on a Norwegian aircraft to Boston.

“This is a huge problem for Boeing. I think it's more of a perception rather than a real problem because I think it's something that will be sorted very quickly.”

China temporarily ground Boeing 737 Max aircrafts; Tributes continue for Irish victim

Earlier: Beijing has told Chinese companies to temporarily ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 planes - the same model involved in the Ethiopian Airlines crash.

In October, a Lion Air plane of the same model came down in Indonesia.

Aviation Consultant Gideon Ewers says we should not jump to conclusions.

Ethiopian Airlines plane. File photo

Mr Ewers said that to draw the conclusion that the problem is to do with the 737 Max would be pre-emptive and said that people should wait until the investigation has finished before speculating as to the cause.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for Michael Ryan, a father of two from Co Clare, who was among the 157 victims of the crash.

The Chief Executive of Ethiopian Airlines, Tewolde Gebremariam, says investigations are under way.

"Today is a very sad and tragic day for all of us at Ethiopian Airlines," Mr Gebremariam said following the crash.

"At this stage, we cannot attribute the cause to anything because we will have to comply with the international regulation to wait for the investigation to reveal the cause of the accident."

Clare Fine Gael TD Joe Carey says the death of Michael Ryan is devastating for his family and the community.

"The community in Lahinch and Co Clare are in mourning as a result

Accident Bulletin no. 5 Issued on March 11, 2019 at 07:08 AM Local Time pic.twitter.com/rwxa51Fgij— Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) March 11, 2019

Irish victim of air crash was doing ‘life-changing work’ in aid mission

The Irishman killed in an Ethiopian Airlines crash was using his engineering expertise to do ‘life-changing work’ to bring vital aid and shelter to desperate people in the world’s trouble zones, writes Caroline O’Doherty and Elaine Loughlin.

Michael “Mick” Ryan, a native of Lahinch, Co Clare, but who had also made his home in Cork, worked for the World Food Programme, where he was a deputy chief engineer.

The father of two, who was in his 40s, led a project to build secure accommodation and sanitation infrastructure for hundreds of thousands of Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar into neighbouring Bangladesh last year.

Michael ‘Mick’ Ryan, who worked for the World Food Programme,was originally from Lahinch, Co Clare, but was believed to be living with his wife and children in Cork. He was among those killed after an Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed yesterday morning, shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa, killing all 149 passengers and eight crew on board flight ET302 to Nairobi in Kenya

He was at the forefront of the emergency response following the 2015 Nepal earthquake where he led teams assessing road damage and helping secure routes for food aid.

Mr Ryan was one of a group of aid specialists flying to Kenya to attend the UN Environment Assembly, which is gathering in Nairobi over five days this week.

They were among 157 people who died when the Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed shortly after take-off from Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa yesterday morning. The deceased were from 33 different countries and there were no survivors.

The plane contained passengers from more than 30 nationalities. According to the airline, Kenya had 32, Canada 18, Ethiopia nine, Italy, China, and the US eight each, the UK and France seven each, Egypt six, the Netherlands five, India and Slovakia four each, Sweden and Russia three each, and other countries one or two.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the tragedy and was offering consular assistance. Enterprise Minister Heather Humphreys expressed her condolences.

“I am very sorry to hear about the Ethiopian Airlines plane that crashed this morning,” she said. “Just to say that our thoughts are with the families and the Department of Foreign Affairs remains ready to act in any way that they can and give any support that they can to the families.”

Ethiopian Airlines said it would provide all necessary support to the families of the victims and pledged a full and open investigation.

Accident Bulletin no. 4 Issued on March 10, 2019 at 06:20 PM pic.twitter.com/685uGE6izJ — Ethiopian Airlines (@flyethiopian) March 10, 2019

The plane, a Boeing 737, was only recently built, had undergone a full maintenance check five weeks ago, and had flown to Addis from Johannesburg without incident some hours before the crash.

However, it was the same type of aircraft that crashed in Indonesia last October, killing all 189 people on board.

That Lion Air flight also went down shortly after take-off.

It is understood the Ethiopian Airlines pilot reported a problem and had requested permission to return to Addis when the plane went down.

David Beasley, executive director of the World Food Programme, confirmed that Mr Ryan was one of seven WFP staff on board who lost their lives in the crash.

He said each had been “willing to travel and work far from their homes and loved ones to help make the world a better place in which to live”.

“The WFP family mourns today. We will do all that is humanly possible to help the families at this painful time,” he said.

The WFP family mourns today -- @WFP staff were among those aboard the Ethiopian Airlines flight. We will do all that is humanly possible to help the families at this painful time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.— David Beasley (@WFPChief) March 10, 2019

It is believed Mr Ryan, his wife Naoise, and their children had been due to relocate to Rome in the coming weeks.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan tweeted: “Thoughts & prayers with families of Ethiopian air crash victims but thinking especially of Ryan family from Clare. Michael was committed to the highest ideals of fighting world poverty & providing food for all. Condolences to his family & friends at all at Rome HQ.”

Last night, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “Our thoughts tonight are with families of all those lost in the Ethiopian Airlines crash, including Irish engineer Michael Ryan. Michael was doing life-changing work in Africa with the World Food Programme. Deepest sympathies to family, colleagues and friends.”

Our thoughts tonight are with families of all those lost in the Ethiopian Airlines crash, including Irish engineer Michael Ryan. Michael was doing life-changing work in Africa with the World Food Programme. Deepest sympathies to family, colleagues & friends— Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) March 10, 2019

The pilot had sent out a distress call and was given the all clear to return, according to the airline’s chief executive, Tewolde Gebremariam.

Senior captain Yared Getachew had a “commendable performance”, the airline said.

The plane had undergone a “rigorous” testing on February 4, a statement continued.

Records show the plane was new and delivered to the airline as recently as November.