Latest: Calls for better safety measures after death of Dublin dock worker

Update 12.50pm: There are calls for better safety measures for dock workers following a fatal accident at Dublin Port.

Filipino sailor Dennis Gomez Regana died in an incident on Southbank Quay yesterday.

Siptu says it is the third tragedy at the port in 18 months.

"This tragedy in Dublin port, the third in 18 months, is ultimately the consequence of the relevant authorities, including ship owners, agents and operators, not listening to or heeding our members’ warnings and implementing best practice," said Siptu's Jerry Brennan.

The union says the port authorities have not heeded its warnings about safety.

It wants compulsory safety training for all dock workers, like the Safe Pass system used on construction sites.

"The only way further incidents can be eradicated, or at least minimised, is through the introduction of a certified training programme for seafarers. A Safe Pass Certificate similar to the one used in the Irish construction industry should also be put in place for all dock workers as a matter of urgency.

"We are calling on the Minister for Transport and his department to meet with union representatives in order to ensure that these measures are introduced as a matter of urgency."

Digital Desk

Earlier: Gardaí investigating after sudden death of man in workplace accident in Dublin

Update 7.45am: Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man in a workplace accident in Dublin.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Southbank Quay in Ringsend shortly after 8.45am yesterday.

An examination of the scene was carried out by Gardaí and enquires are ongoing.

The Health and Safety Authority and the local Coroner have been notified.

