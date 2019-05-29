Latest: Call for multi-agency approach to gang crime in Dublin

Update 10.55am: Dublin City Councillor John Lyons has called for a multi agency approach to the issue of gang crime in certain parts of Dublin.

He was responding following the third gangland killing in the city in eight days.

Hamid Sanambar, originally from Iran was gunned down on Kilbarron Avenue, Coolock, north Dublin, at about 3.30pm on Tuesday when he called to sympathise with the family of a man killed last week.

A gang of three masked men stepped from a vehicle and shot him dead outside the home of Sean Little, the 22-year-old man killed in a gun attack last Tuesday in north Co Dublin.

Cllr Lyons welcomed a commitment from Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan to visit the area shortly.

“The impact on both areas – Darndale and Kilmore – has been shock that murders were carried out in broad daylight,” he told RTE radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke show.

He said there was concern that two of the recent shootings occurred in daylight at a time when school was out and children would be in the areas. There was a potential for a child, not just to get caught in the crossfire, but to be knocked down by a getaway car fleeing the scene.

The car that was found close by near the Castletimon Gardens estate in Coolock. Pic: Collins

There is a feeling locally that “nobody has a handle on this situation,” he added.

It is unfortunate that many young people are getting caught up in crime, attracted by the drama and possibility of money and drugs, he said. There is a shortage of youth workers and only eight Youth Diversion Officers for a large population.

“There is a need for additional resources. I am fed up looking for resources. It is an utter battle to get anything.

The gardaí at local level are doing their best, but their requests are being refused ‘further up the line.’

“I hate that we’re reacting all the time, I wish we could act rationally to identify what is needed in the way of resources.

“I’m glad that the Minister is coming out, I don’t want it to be just a short visit. We need a sustainable and long term commitment to the area. There has to be a multi agency approach to the issue across the board, a holistic approach.”

READ MORE Parents protest use of Catholic agency to deliver sex education in Educate Together school

Earlier: Charlie Flanagan says latest shooting in Dublin a matter of great concern

Update 8.55am: Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan has said the latest shooting in Dublin is a matter of "great concern."

He said it was unacceptable in any part of the country that there would be three murders in such a short space of time.

Mr Flanagan told RTE radio’s Morning Ireland that he had discussed the matter with senior gardaí and that he was satisfied there would be a "relentless pursuit on the part of the gardaí to bring these killers to justice."

The Minister said he would be making arrangements to visit the area at the earliest opportunity.

When asked if extra resources would be made available, Mr Flanagan said matters of resources and operational issues were for An Garda Síochána, but he was satisfied that the Garda Commissioner and his team will make sure resources are available.

It is my responsibility to ensure that those people are brought to justice.

Mr Flanagan said there was also a role for other Government departments to play in relation to social issues in the area.

Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan said that there is a need for a great garda presence in the area.