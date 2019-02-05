Latest: Backstop does not honour Theresa May's manifesto, says Sammy Wilson

Update 2.10pm: Talks aimed at finding a way through on Brexit will take place on Thursday between the British Prime Minister and the European Commission President.

The meeting between Theresa May and Jean Claude Juncker in Brussels is aimed at breaking the current impasse after British MPs voted against the withdrawal agreement.

Mrs May is due to give a speech in Belfast this afternoon to offer assurances to people in the North that whatever deal is agreed will ensure there is no hard border.

The DUP's Sammy Wilson has told the BBC the backstop has to go.

Mr Wilson said that Mrs May has no alternative but "to do what she has promised and that is to go, have this agreement reopened and have the backstop removed".

Mr Wilson added: "The backstop is really designed to keep the United Kingdon as a whole in the Customs Union and the Single Market.

"That does not honour either her own manifesto or the outcome of the referendum."

Theresa May is to travel to Brussels on Thursday for talks with European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, as she seeks changes to the Brexit deal which was rejected by MPs last month.

The British Prime Minister is expected to press the case for the Withdrawal Agreement to be reopened to replace the controversial backstop with alternative arrangements for avoiding a hard border in Ireland after Brexit.

It is her first formal meeting with senior EU officials since the deal which she reached with Mr Juncker in November went down to overwhelming defeat in the House of Commons and since MPs voted for the removal of the backstop.

Today, Mrs May will make a high-profile speech in Northern Ireland, where she will insist that she can secure a Commons majority for a Brexit deal that “commands broad support” in the province.

She will say that it is a “concerning time” but “we will find a way to deliver Brexit” that honours commitments to keep the border open. The Withdrawal Agreement struck between Theresa May and Jean-Claude Juncker was defeated in the House of Commons last month

Tomorrow Mrs May will hold talks with Northern Ireland’s political leaders including the DUP’s Arlene Foster, who has promised to tell the Prime Minister the proposed border backstop “drives a coach and horses through the Belfast Agreement’s principle of consent” and would effectively create a new border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Ms Foster has told the BBC she could support a deal if the backstop is removed, and criticised the EU's approach.

"We have heard a lot about their understanding of the Belfast Agreement, that they don't want a hard border on the island of Ireland but they're quite content, apparently, to build a hard border between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom, thereby interferring with the constitutional position of the United Kingdom," she said.

"That is wrong as well and they need to recognise that."

Meanwhile, former first minister Lord Trimble confirmed he is considering a legal challenge to the backstop over concerns it breaches the Good Friday Agreement.

Lord Trimble told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We are exploring this possibility and we are concerned at the way in which the Withdrawal Agreement that our Prime Minister agreed actually turns the Belfast Agreement on its head and does serious damage to it.” Mrs May’s visit to Brussels was announced by European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas at a press conference in the Belgian capital (European Commission Audiovisual Services/PA)

Announcing Mrs May’s planned visit to Brussels, European Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas said: “As you know, what we have is a procedure involving a number of votes which have taken place in the UK Parliament

“On that basis, the Prime Minister will come along to spell out to us her ideas for what happens next.

“President Juncker has been in constant contact with her and will look forward to seeing her… to pursue these discussions.

“But we have to repeat what you are aware of, that is that the EU’s position, the Commission’s position, is clear that we are awaiting once again to see what the Prime Minister has to tell us.”

PA