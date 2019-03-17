NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Latest: All clear given as firefighters bring L’Atitude 51 fire under control

Sunday, March 17, 2019 - 09:15 AM
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Latest: The all-clear has been given to allow Cork's St Patrick's Day parade participants gather on Anglesea St and on Union Quay following a fire in wine bar L’Atitude 51's building earlier today.

Earlier: Fire officers are liaising with the organisers of Cork’s St Patrick’s Day parade to ensure the staging area is safe for today’s event following a fire in the area earlier.

An assessment is due to take place in the next hour but it is expected that the all-clear will be given to allow parade participants gather on Anglesea St and on Union Quay following a fire in the L’Atitude 51 building earlier.

The alarm was raised around 8.30am when smoke was seen billowing from the roofs of three buildings near the quay’s junction with Anglesea St. Three units of Cork City Fire Brigade, based just a few hundred yards away, were on the scene within seconds.

Firefighters were able to identify the seat of the fire as on the second floor and roof area of the L’Atitude building.

Given the proximity of the premises to the fire station, two hydraulic platforms were deployed. This allowed fire fighters to tackle the flames from above as fire crews wearing breathing apparatus entered from the ground floor. They had the blaze under control within 45 minutes.

Earlier: Fire fighters are tackling a large commercial blaze in Cork city centre this morning.

The alarm was raised at around 8.30am when smoke was seen billowing from the roof of L’Atitude 51 wine bar, located on the junction of Anglesea St and Union Quay.

Three units of Cork City Fire Brigade, which is based a few hundred yards away, were on the scene within seconds.

They are using a hydraulic platform in the fire fighting operation.

Gardaí are also on the scene.

Streets in the area, which are used as a staging area for participants in the city’s St Patrick’s Day parade, may be affected by some minor restrictions later.

