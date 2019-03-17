Latest: All clear given as firefighters bring L’Atitude 51 fire under control

Latest: The all-clear has been given to allow Cork's St Patrick's Day parade participants gather on Anglesea St and on Union Quay following a fire in wine bar L’Atitude 51's building earlier today.

Fire now under control on Anglesea Street. Crews will be in attendance for a while making the scene safe#corkfire pic.twitter.com/0uCb5HNw4q— Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) March 17, 2019

The alarm was raised around 8.30am when smoke was seen billowing from the roofs of three buildings near the quay’s junction with Anglesea St. Three units of Cork City Fire Brigade, based just a few hundred yards away, were on the scene within seconds.

Firefighters were able to identify the seat of the fire as on the second floor and roof area of the L’Atitude building.

Given the proximity of the premises to the fire station, two hydraulic platforms were deployed. This allowed fire fighters to tackle the flames from above as fire crews wearing breathing apparatus entered from the ground floor. They had the blaze under control within 45 minutes.

Headquarters crews currently in attendance at a Commercial Fire across from Anglesea Street fire station. Two crews, two hydraulic platforms and a third officer in attendance #CorkFire pic.twitter.com/MCHrcIa4d6 — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) March 17, 2019

They are using a hydraulic platform in the fire fighting operation.

Gardaí are also on the scene.

