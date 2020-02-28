Latest: Aer Lingus confirms Covid-19 patient flew with them

Update: Aer Lingus has confirmed that the person from Northern Ireland infected with Covid-19 travelled on the airline to Dublin airport.

In a statement the airline said: “Aer Lingus can confirm that the patient in Northern Ireland who has been diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus travelled with the airline from northern Italy to Dublin.

Learn about hand hygiene and preventing the spread of Covid-19 (#Coronavirus) pic.twitter.com/ZEvMIbt3ZE February 28, 2020

“Aer Lingus is co-operating fully with the HSE in relation to the Covid-19 developments and is liaising with the Department of Foreign Affairs, other government departments and the relevant authorities as required.

“Aer Lingus will continue to assess the situation based on the guidance received.”

Also, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Irish government continues to have full authority to deal with threats to public health following the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland.

Briefed by Ministers @SimonHarrisTD & @MurphyEoghan this am on Covid19 and Storm Jorge. Want everyone to know that under the Constitution the Government continues to have full authority to deal with floods, severe weather events and threats to public health. February 28, 2020

Archdiocese of Dublin advising all of its clerics and parishioners to stay away from Masses if ill.

The Archdiocese of Dublin has said that it is advising all of its clerics and parishioners to stay away from Masses if ill.

The move is in light of the COVID-19 guidance for religious services issued by the Health Service Executive (HSE).

In a statement the Archdiocese said that they along with all religious denominations have been issued with a set of guidelines by the HSE and will be following them.

“We have circulated (guidelines) to all parishes in the Archdiocese.(Persons who are ill) may be asked to limit their social interactions for 14 days, including staying at home and not attending religious services.

“In order to reduce the possible spread of infection, these people should not be visited by religious leaders/members of the clergy while they are in self isolation. Pastoral care can be provided over the telephone/skype if resources permit.”

In terms of physical interaction during religious services such as the act of Sign of Peace between Mass goers, the statement said this is practice is to be suspended.

Simon Harris pictured arriving at the Department of Health today. Photo:Gareth Chaney/Collins

Update 11.16am by Vivienne Clarke: Minister for Health Simon Harris has said that questions about whether the person who tested positive for the coronavirus travelled from Dublin to Belfast by bus or by train are “in the area of curiosity rather than concern.”

Mr Harris told RTÉ radio’s Today with Séan O’Rourke show that anyone who was in contact with the person has been contacted.

“If you have not been contacted then there is no need to worry,” he added.

The caretaker Minister repeatedly declined to answer questions about what mode of public transport the person, believed to be a woman, had used to get from Dublin to Belfast having arrived on a flight from Italy.

Protocols have been observed and WHO guidelines have been followed, he said.

Mr Harris said he was not apologising for following the guidelines from the public health experts.

It was very reassuring that any one who had been in contact with the woman on her journey had been contacted, he said, particularly given how many flights arrive in Dublin airport every day.

It is very reassuring that if you have not been in contact (with the woman) then you are not at risk.

“It is not true that someone could have been on the train, plane, bus etc. was not contacted. Everybody on the plane was contacted.”

When asked if he was prepared to stake his career and reputation on the position he was taking, the Minister said that all the answers he had given were true as he knew them.

Planning for the virus had not just begun in the past week, he said. Doctors have been meeting since early January.

He was particularly impressed with the level of cooperation with health services in Northern Ireland and the HSE and how swiftly they had acted. “It worked really well.”

Mr Harris also denied that Fine Gael “was sulking” over the results of the election. The government was still continuing to function, but big decisions would have to be made in the coming weeks, he said.

READ MORE Geneva Motor Show cancelled amid coronavirus fears

Earlier: Health Dept notified everyone who came into contact with first Irish Covid-19 patient

Update 9.50am by Digital Desk: The Department of Health says it has notified everyone who came in close contact with the first patient in Ireland with coronavirus.

The patient, who is believed to be a woman, had recently travelled on a flight from Italy to Belfast via Dublin.

Dr John Cuddihy said: “Each of the stages of this person’s journey have been identified and all relevant contacts in all of those stages of transport have been contacted (and) traced.”

Coronavirus update: in Northern Ireland, one test result for coronavirus (COVID-19) is presumptive positive. pic.twitter.com/LBkv7GG4PV — Public Health Agency (@publichealthni) February 27, 2020

People who sat within two rows of the person on the plane from northern Italy to Dublin were contacted.

The Department of Justice and Equality has confirmed next week's Citizenship ceremonies will go ahead.

Following consultation with the HSE and the Department of Health, the department confirmed the ceremonies will take place as planned on March 2 and 3 in the INEC Killarney.

Candidates and their guests who have returned from a Covid-19 affected region in the last 14 days, or who have been in close contact with a confirmed or probable Covid-19 case in the last 14 days, and have symptoms are requested not to attend the ceremony.

They are advised to isolate themselves at home and phone their GP without delay.

The current list of Covid-19 affected regions is: Mainland China,

Japan,

Singapore,

Hong Kong,

South Korea,

Iran and

Four regions in Northern Italy: Veneto, Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna, Piedmont.

To help limit the inconvenience caused, applicants are advised that an alternative ceremony will be held on or before April 17.

Candidates who are availing of the alternative ceremony are asked to notify the Citizenship Division of the Department of Justice and Equality regarding their intentions, by tomorrow.

READ MORE Aer Lingus owner says flight demand hit by coronavirus

Earlier: Health officials on both sides of border on alert following first case of Covid-19

Update 6.44am by PA: Health officials on both sides of the border are on alert following the first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Northern Ireland on Thursday evening.

The adult patient had returned from northern Italy, travelling from Dublin, chief medical officer Dr Michael McBride said.

The positive result has been sent to Public Health England laboratories for verification.

A special unit has been established at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for isolating those suffering from the virus but the health authorities were unable to confirm where the individual is being treated.

The individual followed advice in reporting concerns to a GP and “self isolated” at home whilst awaiting the results of testing.

Health Minister, Simon Harris, said it was “not unexpected” and is to meet staff at Dublin Airport activating the public awareness campaign for Covid-19 on Friday morning.

The National Public Health Emergency Team has been planning for this scenario since January.

The minister said the public should continue to adhere to public health protocols issued by the Department of Health.

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer in the Department of Health told RTÉ news, the individual who was infected came forward and followed the instructions given by health authorities.

He said the HSE will be contacting people who sat within two rows of the person on the plane from northern Italy to Dublin.

Irish Rail says a deep clean of the full enterprise service that runs from Dublin to Belfast as carried out as a precaution overnight.