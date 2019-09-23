Latest: 28-year-old missing from Dublin found safe and well

Update September 24, 8.35am: Paul Perry has been located safe and well.

Update September 23, 8.30pm: Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for help in locating a missing 28-year-old man.

Paul Perry was last seen when he left his home in Clondalkin on Sunday, September 22.

Paul is described as being 5'9", with a medium build and short brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a white Jack Willis shirt, navy Jack Willis tracksuit bottoms and white Ralph Lauren runners.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station 01-6667600 of the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.