Latest: 2,000 homes and businesses without power after Storm Gareth

Update 10.30am: ESB crews are working to restore power to the 2,000 homes and businesses that lost it during Storm Gareth.

Most of the outages were in Donegal, one of the counties that experienced the worst of the strong winds.

Drivers in the north-west are still being advised to watch out for wind-blown debris on roads.

Earlier: Winds of up to 130 km-per-hour as Storm Gareth continues

Update 6.48am: Two weather warnings remain in place this morning as Storm Gareth batters the country.

Counties in the west and north-west are worst affected.

Winds of up to 130 km-per-hour have hit parts of the west and north-west over the past 24 hours as Storm Gareth continues to bear down on the country.

High seas have also led to coastal flooding in places.

Just under two thousand homes and businesses have lost power.

The ESB says its crews are ready to address any potential power outages and is warning people not to approach any fallen wires or cables, and to contact them immediately.

The RSA is also asking road users to take care when out travelling this morning.

Met Éireann says the status orange weather alert will remain in place for counties Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 9am.

A yellow wind alert is in place for Munster, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Roscommon until midday.