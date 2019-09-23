News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Last beef protests end amid warnings

Last beef protests end amid warnings
By Conall Ó Fátharta

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, September 23, 2019 - 12:00 AM

All protests at beef plants around the country have now been stood down. Farmers at the last remaining picket at the Liffey Meats plant in Ballinasloe voted to end their protests at around 9pm last night.

It followed a weekend where pickets were stood down all over the country. More than 20 pickets had been taking place at meat processing plants right across the country for a number of weeks — bringing the industry to a virtual standstill

Pressure had been steadily mounting on protesting farmers last week. The Government had warned protesting beef farmers that the future of their industry was“hanging in the balance”, insisting they will cause “irreversible damage” to their families and livelihoods if they refused to end the pickets.

A spokesman for Agriculture Minister Michael Creed thanked the farmers for bringing the long-running dispute to an end.

“The minister extends his thanks to those who assisted in engaging with picket lines throughout the country over the past seven days in an effort to bring about a conclusion to the dispute,” said the spokesman.

“The establishment of the Beef Market Taskforce is now an immediate priority with view to implementing in full the Beef Industry Reform agreement.”

READ MORE

Dart commuters told to avoid morning rush hour


More in this Section

Fine Gael propose greater scrutiny for opposition's spending pledgesFine Gael propose greater scrutiny for opposition's spending pledges

Sinn Féin gains ground in opinion pollSinn Féin gains ground in opinion poll

Engagement ring stolen in break-in at pensioner’s homeEngagement ring stolen in break-in at pensioner’s home

Archbishop pays tribute to Seamus HegartyArchbishop pays tribute to Seamus Hegarty


Lifestyle

Mulranny, in the shadow of the Nephin Beg Mountains on the north shore of Clew Bay, is a hill-walker’s paradise.Old Irish goats deserve to be nurtured

In awe of nature’s bounty on a glorious September dayIn awe of nature’s bounty on a glorious September day

Rotten by name but certainly not by nature.Islands of Ireland: Rotten to the core

There’s a revealing story well told by the writer Alice Taylor about the day a neighbour gave a present of a poached salmon to her family.Alice’s salmon of knowledge

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »