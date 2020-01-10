Larry Gogan to be laid to rest this morning

The legendary broadcaster Larry Gogan will be laid to rest today.

His funeral Mass will take place in Templeogue in Dublin at 11am this morning, followed by private burial.

The 85-year-old was a broadcaster for almost six decades and is best known for his long career with RTÉ 2FM.

Tonight, on the Late Late Show there will be remembering the late broadcaster, who passed away on Tuesday.

Mr Gogan is the third high-profile RTÉ broadcaster to pass away in recent times after the deaths of Gay Byrne in November and Marian Finucane earlier last week.

An Irish Examiner editorial on Wednesday paid tribute to the three, who all made a huge impact on Irish life.

"Gogan, Finucane, and Byrne left impressive legacies and challenges for their successors," it said.

"In one way Gogan leaves the greater challenge — his humanity and his warmth, his modesty and his endless interest in others, his avuncular attention that cannot be faked. He used broadcasting as a conduit to reveal the real power and the curative power of kindness."