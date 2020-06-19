Larger gatherings to be allowed as Taoiseach redraws roadmap to exit lockdown

The lockdown exit roadmap has been redrawn to allow for the reopening of hairdressers, cinemas, the return of sports fixtures as well as weddings and concerts.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and his outgoing government agreed today to further ease Covid-19 restrictions, in a bid to save businesses, allow for entertainment and as infection rates fall further.

Cabinet agreed to merge phases 4 and 3 of the roadmap plan, to speed up openings for the end of this month.

“The spirit of hope proved to be contagious and has brought us to where we are now,” said Mr Varadkar this evening as he unveiled the changes.

Taoiseach confirms travel quarantine rules will remain in place until July 9, as planned. A Govt committee next week will discuss this. He says he wanted to make any changes in coordination with other European countries #iestaff — Juno McEnroe (@Junomaco) June 19, 2020

He said the next roadmap after this would be the one for recovery, a national recovery plan, expected to be announced for July.

Under the redrawn plan, sporting activities can resume on June 29, when phase three of the plan comes into place. This includes contact sports, sporting fixtures and league games.

From that date, 50 people will be allowed to gather indoors, rising to 100 by July 20. However, some 200 people can gather outside, increasing to 500 by the later phase in July.

Outdoor gatherings of up to 200 will be permitted with social distancing from the end of the month, rising to 500 in July. File photo

The decision will allow cultural and arts facilities to reopen their doors, such as theatres, cinemas and galleries.

The Government is still advising people to use face coverings when using busy public transport or when in enclosed public areas, and when visiting people vulnerable to Covid-19.

The Taoiseach said: "We are asking everyone to consider four things before making a decision about doing something and at all times to evaluate the risk."

Distance, Activity, Time and Environment. Distance : Always try to stay 2 metres apart from someone else if possible.

: Always try to stay 2 metres apart from someone else if possible. Activity : Wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering on public transport or in a crowded indoor space

: Wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering on public transport or in a crowded indoor space Time : The amount of time you spend with a person or group increases your risk

: The amount of time you spend with a person or group increases your risk Environment: Always bear in mind that a closed, poorly ventilated indoor space is much riskier than being outdoors.

Couples will now be able to plan for weddings while funerals can allow for greater numbers of mourners.

He said: "Taking personal responsibility means not entering a place if you see it is packed.

It means leaving somewhere, even if you are having a good time, if you have been there for too long.

"It means exercising judgement and self-control for your own sake, but also for the collective good."

Hairdressers were to remain closed until July 20, but they can now reopen their doors on June 29, as can beauty salons as well as tattoo and tanning parlours.

Swimming pools can also reopen while sports league events can be played once more and crowds can attend fixtures.

However, organisers are being asked to still try and restrict numbers and to also ensure that strict hygiene practices are adhered to, such as social distancing and the washing of hands.

Places of worship can also reopen their doors at the end of the month.

Mr Varadkar asked people to still work from home. He said people should be guided by distance, activity, time and environment when now out of their homes. This includes how long people spend with others, where, how far apart they are and what they are doing.

An Taoiseach @LeoVaradkar, We are asking people to consider four things before making a decision about doing something, DATE: - Distance - Activity - Time - Environment#InThisTogether — MerrionStreet.ie #StayLocal (@merrionstreet) June 19, 2020

The Government decisions come after emergency authorities with Nphet made recommendations on the easing of restrictions to ministers on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Cabinet also agreed to extend the ban on rent rises and evictions, keeping the emergency measures in place for several extra weeks.

The restrictions on landlords were due to expire at the end of this month.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy did indicate in recent weeks that he expected to keep the emergency pandemic measures in place for a longer period, especially with so many people out of work. The bans will now be extended until July 20.

This is also expected to be one of the final big decisions by the outgoing government and Mr Varadkar, if agreement and approval is given for a new coalition involving Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party.