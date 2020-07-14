Laois shop open just 11 days has first Lotto winner

A store in Laois open just 11 days has had its first Lotto winner.

McSorley's Centra store in Portlaoise Co Laois sold the €1m winning lotto ticket on July 1.

However, the winner of last Saturday's Lotto Plus 1 has yet to come forward.

People are urged to check their tickets especially players living in Portlaoise.

The store owner, Martin McSorley, was very pleased with the news.

Mr Martin said: "As a retailer, the next best thing to winning the Lotto is to sell a winning ticket to one of your customers.

"Some retailers could wait years to sell a life-changing Lotto jackpot prize so to do it within a matter of days is very special for everybody involved in the shop.

"As a brand new local business, we don't have regular customers at the moment so somebody came into our store last Saturday to probably suss us out for the first time.

"It's just mad to think that they essentially left the store as a millionaire.

"We are truly delighted for them, whoever they are and I hope that they continue to keep shopping with us for many years to come."

Mr Martin said his business faced a number of challenges trying to open during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The win really is vindication in our decision to open the store. We were originally due to open the doors last February and then Covid-19 hit and it threw our plans right out the window.

"Following a lot of difficult decisions and very hard work, we managed to pull together and get the store open on the July 1.

"We now have 14 local people employed in the store and we hope that we become an integral part of the local community for many years to come,” he said.